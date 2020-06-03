Ex-STYX Singer DENNIS DEYOUNG Says 'Seven Songs Are Written And Recorded' For '26 East, Vol. 2'

Ex-STYX vocalist and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung has confirmed to the "Pat's Soundbytes Unplugged" podcast that he has nearly completed work on the second volume of his new album, "26 East". The first volume arrived on May 22 and marked his first studio effort since 2009's "One Hundred Years From Now".

"Seven songs are written and recorded," Dennis said. "I wanna put two more on. That'll be a total of 19 songs you got from me as I exit stage left immediately. That's it. I've gotta do some more work. But, really, for me, that's it. I've got nothing more to say. I've said what I needed to say to you. I'm so thankful, and so is my family, that so many people gave us this incredible life that we are able to live. That's it."

As for the possibility of live shows in support of "26 East", Dennis said: "If touring comes back [once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided], when and if, of course I'll come out and play some songs and do what I intended to do. Right now, the CDC is my tour manager."

"26 East" was the address where DeYoung grew up in Roseland, Illinois on the far south side of Chicago. This is where STYX was formed in his basement in 1962. Across the street lived the Panozzo twins, John and Chuck, who along with DeYoung would go on to form the nucleus of STYX. The cover artwork features three locomotives traveling through space, representing the original members leaving Chicago on their journey to the stars.

"26 East" features collaborations with Julian Lennon and SURVIVOR/IDES OF MARCH co-founder Jim Peterik, who plays multiple instruments and pushed DeYoung to work on the album when he wasn't so sure about it.

