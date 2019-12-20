Ex-SODOM Guitarist BERND 'BERNEMANN' KOST 'Still Can't Believe' How He Was Fired From Band

December 20, 2019 0 Comments

Ex-SODOM Guitarist BERND 'BERNEMANN' KOST 'Still Can't Believe' How He Was Fired From Band

Former SODOM guitarist Bernd "Bernemann" Kost says that he "still can't believe" the way he and drummer Markus "Makka" Freiwald were fired by the band's leader, Thomas "Angelripper" Such.

Such dismissed Kost and Freiwald in January 2018, explaining in a social media post that he wanted "to start all over again with fresh and hungry musicians." Kost and Freiwald later released a joint statement claiming that they were kicked out of the band by Tom via messaging platform WhatsApp even before Tom had a chance to hear any of the material the duo had been working on for the group's next album.

Kost, who has since launched a new thrash metal act called BONDED, told HitKiller.com in a new interview that he is "not really interested" in what SODOM is doing now that he is no longer in the group. "I just want to be focused on our own band," he said. "For me, it is not a rivalry between us. In the meantime, our musical directions are too different. Tom is going more and more old school while we follow the path we have taken with the latest SODOM releases. There is enough space for both bands, and people can decide themselves what they like most. I don't want to prove something. We have such a great mood into the band that we don't need any negative thoughts. I would be happy to see some of our old fans again. If you liked the SODOM releases of the last 20 years, you sure will like BONDED."

Kost admitted that the split with SODOM "wasn't totally unexpected" for him. "I know Tom well and I felt that there was something between us even though we had no dispute," he explained. "We got different opinions about our setlist in the last years. Like I said, more old school or not? But I always believed that we found a good compromise, I still can't believe that he fired us without talking an open word before."

He added: "Anyway, I am not angry anymore. People getting divorced, losing their jobs or others getting fired from their band. That's life and it doesn't make sense to look back all the time."

In addition to Kost and Freiwald, BONDED also features guitarist Chris Tsitsis (ex-SUICIDAL ANGELS), bassist Marc Hauschild and vocalist Ingo Bajonczak (ASSASSIN). The band's debut album, "Rest In Violence", will be released on January 17, 2020 via Century Media Records.

SODOM's current lineup includes Such alongside guitarists Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (also formerly of KREATOR, ASSASSIN) and Yorck Segatz (BEYONDITION) plus drummer Stefan "Husky" Hüskens (ASPHYX, DESASTER).



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).