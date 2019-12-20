Ex-SODOM Guitarist BERND 'BERNEMANN' KOST 'Still Can't Believe' How He Was Fired From Band

Former SODOM guitarist Bernd "Bernemann" Kost says that he "still can't believe" the way he and drummer Markus "Makka" Freiwald were fired by the band's leader, Thomas "Angelripper" Such.

Such dismissed Kost and Freiwald in January 2018, explaining in a social media post that he wanted "to start all over again with fresh and hungry musicians." Kost and Freiwald later released a joint statement claiming that they were kicked out of the band by Tom via messaging platform WhatsApp even before Tom had a chance to hear any of the material the duo had been working on for the group's next album.

Kost, who has since launched a new thrash metal act called BONDED, told HitKiller.com in a new interview that he is "not really interested" in what SODOM is doing now that he is no longer in the group. "I just want to be focused on our own band," he said. "For me, it is not a rivalry between us. In the meantime, our musical directions are too different. Tom is going more and more old school while we follow the path we have taken with the latest SODOM releases. There is enough space for both bands, and people can decide themselves what they like most. I don't want to prove something. We have such a great mood into the band that we don't need any negative thoughts. I would be happy to see some of our old fans again. If you liked the SODOM releases of the last 20 years, you sure will like BONDED."

Kost admitted that the split with SODOM "wasn't totally unexpected" for him. "I know Tom well and I felt that there was something between us even though we had no dispute," he explained. "We got different opinions about our setlist in the last years. Like I said, more old school or not? But I always believed that we found a good compromise, I still can't believe that he fired us without talking an open word before."

He added: "Anyway, I am not angry anymore. People getting divorced, losing their jobs or others getting fired from their band. That's life and it doesn't make sense to look back all the time."

In addition to Kost and Freiwald, BONDED also features guitarist Chris Tsitsis (ex-SUICIDAL ANGELS), bassist Marc Hauschild and vocalist Ingo Bajonczak (ASSASSIN). The band's debut album, "Rest In Violence", will be released on January 17, 2020 via Century Media Records.

SODOM's current lineup includes Such alongside guitarists Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik (also formerly of KREATOR, ASSASSIN) and Yorck Segatz (BEYONDITION) plus drummer Stefan "Husky" Hüskens (ASPHYX, DESASTER).





