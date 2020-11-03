Ex-SLIPKNOT Percussionist CHRIS FEHN Appears To Have Settled His Lawsuit Over Band Profits

November 3, 2020 0 Comments

Ex-SLIPKNOT Percussionist CHRIS FEHN Appears To Have Settled His Lawsuit Over Band Profits

Former SLIPKNOT percussionist Chris Fehn appears to have settled his lawsuit againt the band on claims he hadn't been properly compensated for his years of touring and recording with the group. Fehn, a member since 1998, was officially dismissed from the band early last year.

The case was voluntarily discontinued on October 29 "with prejudice," meaning Fehn can't refile the lawsuit on the same claim.

Fehn sued SLIPKNOT members Corey Taylor and Michael Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) in March 2019, claiming that he had been told that all the band's income was being funneled through one company that split the profits between the group members. But he alleged that he later discovered the existence of several other SLIPKNOT-related business entities through which other members were collecting more money.

Fehn specifically accused Crahan and Taylor of shady business dealings and demanded a full forensic accounting done on SLIPKNOT's companies and assets, so that he could collect the damages and profits he believes he is owed.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, SLIPKNOT dismissed Fehn in a statement posted to the band's web site, saying, "Chris knows why he is no longer a part of SLIPKNOT. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of SLIPKNOT."

Taylor also addressed the accusations via Twitter, saying: "Try being wrongfully accused of stealing money from someone you cared about, and having a lot of your fans believe it."

Fehn, known for wearing a Pinocchio-style mask, participated in all the band's albums through 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter".

Chris was replaced in SLIPKNOT's touring lineup by a percussionist nicknamed "Tortilla Man." Tortilla Man is believed to be the multi-instrumentalist Michael Pfaff, who played keyboards with Crahan in the band DIRTY LITTLE RABBITS and is also a member of the Iowa-based duo THE SNACKS.

Tortilla Man joined SLIPKNOT in May 2019, when he was first featured in the video for comeback single "Unsainted".

SLIPKNOT's latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", was released in August 2019 via Roadrunner Records.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).