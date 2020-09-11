Ex-SLAYER Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO Demonstrates EVANS UV Drumheads (Video)

September 11, 2020

In the four-minute video below, UV test subject Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, MISFITS) enters the UV chamber to deliver an illuminating performance sample using drumheads which feature Evans's patented UV-cured coating technology.

For too long, coated drumheads have been susceptible to tone-killing breakage and wear caused by sustained playing. Unwanted overtones, dented heads, dirty looking drums — these are the symptoms of heavy use that Evans set out to cure. Evans has risen to this seemingly impossible challenge with its family of UV coated drumheads.

With a proprietary UV treatment process, Evans has created a revolutionary coating that laughs in the face of repeated blows, strikes, and strokes. UV means keeping your heads fresher for longer, and spending less time tuning, modding, and swapping them out.

Evans's parent company is D'Addario, which has its U.S. headquarters in Nassau County, New York.

Lombardo, who currently splits his time between crossover pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, horror-punk icons MISFITS, hardcore supergroup DEAD CROSS and the reunited MR. BUNGLE, was effectively fired from SLAYER after sitting out the group's Australian tour in February/March 2013 due to a contract dispute with the other bandmembers. He was subsequently replaced by Paul Bostaph, who was previously SLAYER's drummer from 1992 until 2001.

