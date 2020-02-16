Ex-SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Praises PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP For Opening DAYTONA 500: 'This Is America'

Former SCORPIONS and current KINGDOM COME drummer James Kottak has praised President Donald Trump for becoming only the second president ever to attend NASCAR's Daytona 500.
Earlier today (Sunday, February 16), Trump led drivers around the 2.5-mile tri-oval in his "Beast," the presidential limo, and gave a short, non-political speech.
Kottak, who frequently tweets in support of Trump's policies, took to the social media platform to write: "Trump kicks off Daytona 500 YES! THIS is America!"
James's comments came a day after the drummer slammed former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer for reportedly collectively spending $260 million on campaign advertisements. Their rivals in the Democratic presidential race have collectively spent $222 million.
On Saturday, Kottak tweeted: "Yeah, instead of spending $50 million plus on TV ads, Bloomburg [sic] and Steyer couldv've givin $1000.00 to many peeps..."
In recent months, Kottak has repeatedly used Twitter as a way to voice his controversial views. In early November, he opined that "all law enforcement should be men." In September, he raised eyebrows when he questioned whether climate change is real, writing in a series of since-deleted tweets: "Tell me when one time you have seen 'killed from climate change' or 'death from second hand smoke' appeared on a gravestone....and I am a total anti smoker... it's all b s"
Back in July, he angered some people on the social media platform when he wrote that "anyone against America is a socialist communist asshole." The unusual Independence Day greetings came after the musician wished his 18 thousand followers a happy holiday on Twitter.
"Happy Fourth.... Trump rules!" the 57-year-old musician wrote, adding in a separate tweet: "Any one against America is a socialist communist a hole ."
In June, Kottak, who calls himself a "news political junkie" on Twitter, made BLABBERMOUTH.NET headlines when he said that America should take care of its "homeless problem" before accepting any more "outsiders."
Kottak has spent much of the last year and a half touring with the reunited KINGDOM COME, also featuring guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank and singer Keith St. John (formerly of MONTROSE and LYNCH MOB).
In September 2016, Kottak was dismissed from SCORPIONS during his well-publicized battle with alcoholism and was replaced by former MOTÖRHEAD member Mikkey Dee.
SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs later said that he and his bandmates "had to make" the decision to fire Kottak, explaining that they gave the drummer "all the chances" to get better. "We reached the point — or he reached the point — where it was just not worth it," Jabs said.
