Ex-SCORPIONS Drummer JAMES KOTTAK Continues To Be A Climate-Change Skeptic

Former SCORPIONS and current KINGDOM COME drummer James Kottak has once again expressed doubt about climate change.
This past Wednesday (February 19), Kottak took to his Twitter to write: "For those of us who are knowledgeable, we were in an ice age in 1978..all the scientists said to embrace for an ice age...Hm? what happened to that? Climate change...yeah right...like i said before, when is the last time you saw 'killed from climate change' ?"
Kottak previously raised eyebrows last September when he questioned whether climate change is real, writing in a series of since-deleted tweets: "So call India and China and call them out...Democrats just go away . We account for 1% of the worlds pollution. Get off your planes dems...dumbs
"Tell me when one time you have seen 'killed from climate change' or 'death from second hand smoke' appeared on a gravestone....and I am a total anti smoker... it's all b s"
A week later, Kottak returned to Twitter to continue to press his point, writing: "For those of us who lived through it, we were told an ice age was coming in 1978/79. Who froze? I am all about 'reduce reuse recycle repurpose' the rest is political b.s...same now . I recycle every piece of paper, containers, and have done since I was 9 years old."
The next day, he added: "Damn, doesn't anyone get it? Hollywood's middle name is LY! As in lie...jeez Zum
"Moreover, Al Gore predicted the end of civilization in 2004 all of Florida would be under water by 2012... Obama just bought a house on the shore of Martha's Vinyard for 15 million...go figure?
"So Germany made an ambitious plan with windmills years ago...they are everywhere. What now? Not enough energy ? So, now ...they are building extreme coal fired plants...like...100's of them. Just when you think the EU is all high mighty...reality..."
In recent months, Kottak has repeatedly used Twitter as a way to voice his controversial views. In early November, he opined that "all law enforcement should be men." In July, he angered some people on the social media platform when he wrote that "anyone against America is a socialist communist asshole." In June, Kottak, who calls himself a "news political junkie" on Twitter, made BLABBERMOUTH.NET headlines when he said that America should take care of its "homeless problem" before accepting any more "outsiders."
Kottak has spent much of the last year and a half touring with the reunited KINGDOM COME, also featuring guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny B. Frank and singer Keith St. John (formerly of MONTROSE and LYNCH MOB).
In September 2016, Kottak was dismissed from SCORPIONS during his well-publicized battle with alcoholism and was replaced by former MOTÖRHEAD member Mikkey Dee.
SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs later said that he and his bandmates "had to make" the decision to fire Kottak, explaining that they gave the drummer "all the chances" to get better. "We reached the point — or he reached the point — where it was just not worth it," Jabs said.
For those of us who are knowledgeable, we were in an ice age in 1978..all the scientists said to embrace for an ice age...Hm? what happened to that? Climate change...yeah right...like i said before, when is the last time you saw 'killed from climate change' ?
— James Kottak (@JKottak) February 20, 2020
Are you suggesting that scientists are collectively clueless? Or that there is a conspiracy? For what purpose would there be one?
— Rock Fan In Japan ?? (@the_japan) February 20, 2020
Global Warming is a hoax. Climate change happens of course over time, but not because of the reasons the Global Warning pushers say.
— Sergio Michel (@SMichelMusic) February 20, 2020
Well. I believe science over politicians. Sorry. But have to disagree with you on this issue.
— Duane Smith (@dasdrums) February 20, 2020
Yes! Why trust science and empirical data. Facts are just "alternative" now. It's only true if you believe it.
— Patrick Breen (@PatrickBreen11) February 20, 2020
— David Wight (@wigit70) February 23, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).