Ex-QUIET RIOT Singer PAUL SHORTINO Says He Beat COVID-19 After Taking Anti-Parasite Drug Not Recommended By FDA

Former QUIET RIOT and current ROUGH CUTT singer Paul Shortino claims that he beat COVID-19 by taking ivermectin, a cheap, widely available, anti-parasitic drug that has been touted by some on social media as a COVID-19 "miracle cure."

While there are approved uses for ivermectin in people, including for the treatment of some parasitic worms, it is not approved by the FDA for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The FDA says that you should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source. Ivermectin is prescribed at very specific doses for some parasitic worms. It is not an antiviral drug.

The 68-year-old Shortino, who frequently "likes" tweets that amplify Republican talking points and that are derogatory to Democrats, opened up about his COVID battle in a series of tweets earlier today (Monday, August 9): He shared an article about ivermectin's supposed efficacy against COVID-19, and he added in an accompanying message: "I got Covid took this medication with MethyIPREDNISolone known as Zpack .6 days later no Covid .And now I have the antibodies .Some friends that took the Shot died or went to the hospital.Something very wrong here. Do your own Research."

He continued: "Why aren't they giving this medication to people. My wife and myself are living proof .Oh this about depopulation .Americans need to stand together and demand this drug be distributed."

When one Twitter user told Shortino that you should "never use medications intended for animals on yourself. If you have a prescription for ivermectin for an FDA-approved use, get it from a legitimate source and take it exactly as prescribed. And don't come to Canada for it!", Paul countered: "I'll stick to what the Doctor prescribe me.And Take this with a Zpack .Because it worked."

He continued: "Reach out to Doctors in Red states .Also try Canada Pharmacies". "Join the Frontline Doctors who are Christians will prescribe this medication".

Another Twitter user chimed in, "Come on. I trust doctors and science not the internet!", to which Paul said: "I got my medication from a doctor. six days later I'm over Covid. I don't believe it's a vaccine .I believe it's a shot like a flu shot because you have to take it again later.

"I believe everyone should do what they think is best," he added. "If it's wearing a mask ,taking the shot .God Bless ✌?Red heartI'm just passing on information.The medication works no reason to lie."

Last month, a paper summarizing the results of a clinical trial seeming to show that ivermectin can reduce COVID-19 death rates by more than 90% was withdrawn because of "ethical concerns."

Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt, told WKRN: "The studies, unfortunately, show that this drug, as with some other drugs that have been tried, simply doesn't work.

"Some people have been getting doses from veterinarians if you can believe it. And of course, the veterinary formulations aren't set up for human use.

"Some of the side effects relate to intestinal disturbance, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, but others are a bit more serious, you can lose your sense of balance, which is not very good. And on occasion, it's actually precipitated seizures and coma. And there have been some people who have died."

This past February, Shortino told the "Ouch, You're On My Hair" podcast and radio show that he was not concerned about contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He said: "I'm not really afraid of it. I think [other] people are more afraid of it. I'm such a believer in the law of attraction that if you're not afraid of it, and you put out there that you're not afraid of it, I don't think you're gonna contract it. I know people that have contracted it who were so afraid of getting it. And then they just put it out there."

The singer continued: "Everything begins with a thought, and everything's on a frequency, so if you put out something there, you're gonna get it back. So you should only think about what you want, not what you don't want. [Don't think] 'I don't wanna get this. I don't wanna get the COVID.'"

Back in May, fellow conservative rocker Ted Nugent revealed that he also used ivermectin, along with hydroxychloroquine and various vitamins, to beat COVID-19. He added that he "took intelligent, professionally guided care" from the Frontline Doctors, a group of doctors who made a video in July 2020 calling for the use of hydroxychloroquine to battle the novel coronavirus, despite warnings from public health experts.

QUIET RIOT's fourth album, 1988's "QR", was the band's only LP to feature Shortino. Prior to joining QUIET RIOT, Paul sang on two acclaimed studio albums from ROUGH CUTT, 1985's self-titled effort and 1986's "Wants You!"

Image courtesy of Raiding The Rock Vault

