Ex-QUIET RIOT Singer JAMES DURBIN Is Working On 'Pure Heavy Metal' Album For FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of singer James Durbin to the label for a multi-album deal under the moniker DURBIN. James is currently putting the finishing touches on his label debut, which will be a pure, unadulterated, headbanging heavy metal affair where James proudly wears his influences on his sleeve while simultaneously forging his own path.

"I am awakened," says Durbin. "The opportunity to begin to write the next chapter of my musical life with Frontiers has given me the creative recharge I've needed. We are establishing the musical direction I've been envisioning in my head for all these years and I'm so happy to have finally found a home for it."

Durbin is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Santa Cruz, California. Many associate his name with his appearance on Season 10 of "American Idol", where he was unabashedly flying the flag for heavy metal. In fact, on the finale, he appeared with undisputed metal gods JUDAS PRIEST for rousing renditions of "Livin' After Midnight" and "Breaking The Law". James has also worked and performed alongside many incredible musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Mick Mars of MÖTLEY CRÜE, Bob Babbitt of THE FUNK BROTHERS and STEEL PANTHER, just to name a few.

Durbin's signature vocal prowess and powerful stage presence have earned him stamps of approval and praise from rock and metal royalty like Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar, Rob Halford and more. He has four full-length albums to his name, in addition to lending his voice to a handful of various albums.

Durbin recorded two studio albums with QUIET RIOT — 2017's "Road Rage" and 2019's "Hollywood Cowboys" — during his three-year stint with the group.

In September 2019, QUIET RIOT parted ways with Durbin and replaced him with Jizzy Pearl.

DURBIN's debut record will be released in early 2021.