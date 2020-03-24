Ex-QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Will Try To Take 'Empire' 30th-Anniversary Tour 'Everywhere'

Former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate, who was forced to postone a number of his tour dates in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe, took part in a Facebook Live session on Monday (March 23) to answer fan questions and check in with his social media followers.

Speaking about his touring activities, Tate said: "We'll be back at it in December; most of the shows are being postponed till December, so that's good. And Canada — we're definitely coming to Canada. For all the people that keep asking, we are scheduling Canadian dates; we just haven't gotten them finalized yet, and we don't like to put anything up on the web sites until we know for sure that we're gonna be there. But we are trying to get everywhere this year. The last tour we did, for the 30-year 'Operation: Mindcrime' anniversary was 26 countries, we went to. This will be equal to that — probably a bit more. But it just takes a while to get to everywhere that we need to go. Just touring in America takes six months to a year — just America. It's a big place, and the world is a big place, and it's tough to get everywhere, but we're gonna try."

Tate spent the last two months performing the QUEENSRŸCHE albums "Rage For Order" and "Empire" in their entirety on the "Empire 30th Anniversary Tour", which kicked off in January in Norway.

Tate was fired from QUEENSRŸCHE in 2012 and was replaced by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Geoff recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's "Operation: Mindcrime" album on European and U.S. tours.

Tate's post-QUEENSRŸCHE band OPERATION: MINDCRIME released three albums over three years as part of a trilogy: "The Key" (September 2015), "Resurrection" (September 2016) and "The New Reality" (December 2017).

