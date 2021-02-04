Ex-QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Releases Lyric Video For 'Strong Pressure' From Upcoming SWEET OBLIVION Album

Former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate will release the second album from his SWEET OBLIVION project, "Relentless", on April 9 via Frontiers Music Srl. The official lyric video for the disc's first single, "Strong Pressure", can be seen below.

The self-titled SWEET OBLIVION debut album caused quite a stir in the international hard rock and metal scene since it brought Tate back to a musical landscape akin to the sound of the stone cold classic metal albums he released with QUEENSRŸCHE during the 1980s. But what made the album work so well was that instead of being a simple throwback, other different musical influences were thrown into the mix, allowing fans to hear Tate in a simultaneously familiar and new musical setting.

While the production and main songwriting on the previous record were handled by Simone Mularoni of DGM, this time the production was instead handled by his fellow Italian metal maestro Aldo Lonobile (SECRET SPHERE, TIMO TOLKKI'S AVALON, ARCHON ANGEL).

Not only does Aldo produce and handle the songwriting, he is also featured on guitar. Other musicians appearing on the album include Michele Sanna on drums, Luigi Andreone on bass and Antonio Agate on keyboards.

This time around, Tate was more involved in the songwriting and asked Aldo to draft a very special song for him, which he would ultimately sing in Italian. The song also features guitars from Walter Cianciusi and Dario Parente, who are now also in the OPERATION: MINDCRIME live band.

Musically, this album showcases the great songwriting and performing talents of Lonobile and his cast of musicians and also marks a very welcomed return for Tate to a style that he made famous along with his former band.

"Relentless" recording lineup:

Geoff Tate - Vocals

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Luigi Andreone - Bass

Antonio Agate - Keys

Michele Sanna - Drums

Last year, Tate was forced to postpone a number of his tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

Tate spent the first two months of 2020 performing the QUEENSRŸCHE albums "Rage For Order" and "Empire" in their entirety on the "Empire 30th Anniversary Tour", which kicked off in January 2020 in Norway. Prior to that, Geoff celebrated the 30th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's "Operation: Mindcrime" album on European and U.S. tours.

Tate's post-QUEENSRŸCHE band OPERATION: MINDCRIME released three albums over three years as part of a trilogy: "The Key" (September 2015), "Resurrection" (September 2016) and "The New Reality" (December 2017).

