Ex-QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Is Selling 'Spreading The Disease' Bandanas During COVID-19 Pandemic

May 14, 2020 0 Comments

Ex-QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Is Selling 'Spreading The Disease' Bandanas During COVID-19 Pandemic

Former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate is selling "Spreading The Disease" bandanas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Named after the song on QUEENSRŸCHE's classic 1988 album "Operation: Mindcrime", the two different bandana designs can be purchased for $17 each from Geoff's official webstore.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing some type of face covering while in public, especially when it's difficult to maintain six feet of social distancing, such as at grocery stores and pharmacies. A tighter fitting around the face is probably better, but the CDC suggests any covering, including a bandana, is better than none.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012. Original QUEENSRŸCHE members Michael Wilton (guitar), Scott Rockenfield (drums) and Eddie Jackson (bass) responded with a countersuit. The settlement included an agreement that Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson would continue as QUEENSRŸCHE, while Tate would have the sole right to perform the albums "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Operation: Mindcrime II" in their entirety live.

Tate has been replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Geoff recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Operation: Mindcrime" on European and U.S. tours.

Tate's post-QUEENSRŸCHE band OPERATION: MINDCRIME released three albums over three years as part of a trilogy: "The Key" (September 2015), "Resurrection" (September 2016) and "The New Reality" (December 2017).

New Bandanas in now:

https://www.geofftate.com/product/operation-mindcrime-spreading-the-disease-bandana/

Posted by Geoff Tate (Official) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020


Another choice for a face mask....

Posted by Geoff Tate (Official) on Thursday, May 14, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).