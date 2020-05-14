Ex-QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Is Selling 'Spreading The Disease' Bandanas During COVID-19 Pandemic

Former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate is selling "Spreading The Disease" bandanas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Named after the song on QUEENSRŸCHE's classic 1988 album "Operation: Mindcrime", the two different bandana designs can be purchased for $17 each from Geoff's official webstore.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing some type of face covering while in public, especially when it's difficult to maintain six feet of social distancing, such as at grocery stores and pharmacies. A tighter fitting around the face is probably better, but the CDC suggests any covering, including a bandana, is better than none.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012. Original QUEENSRŸCHE members Michael Wilton (guitar), Scott Rockenfield (drums) and Eddie Jackson (bass) responded with a countersuit. The settlement included an agreement that Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson would continue as QUEENSRŸCHE, while Tate would have the sole right to perform the albums "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Operation: Mindcrime II" in their entirety live.

Tate has been replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Geoff recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of "Operation: Mindcrime" on European and U.S. tours.

Tate's post-QUEENSRŸCHE band OPERATION: MINDCRIME released three albums over three years as part of a trilogy: "The Key" (September 2015), "Resurrection" (September 2016) and "The New Reality" (December 2017).

