Ex-PANTERA Bassist REX BROWN Slams TRUMP Over Handling Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Former PANTERA bassist Rex Brown has slammed President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rocker made the comments while sharing a link to a BBC article about New Zealand, which announced in June that almost all domestic coronavirus restrictions would be lifted after the country said it had "eliminated" the virus.

"Now if only...We would've listened to these guidelines, 3 million of us wouldn't be sick," Rex tweeted on Monday (July 13) to his 12,000 Twitter followers. "140,000+ Dead & Counting. And to think that we had to listen to an 'Oompahloompa' that only wants ratings, not precaution...Distgusting!!" Rex apparently was referencing the countless memes likening the president's tan lines to the orange-faced Oompa Loompa characters from the children's book and movie "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory".

When one fan pointed out to Rex that there are 328 million people in America while New Zealand only has around 5 million, and insisted that New Zealand isn't "handling anything better," Brown responded: "I know the #'s are disproportionate.. If everyone would just quit being the problem, we wouldn't be where we are today!! Thx for your oversight.."

Rex later added: "It's called 'Leadership'!! That was the point I was trying to get across & failed, in my knee jerk reaction to the piece."

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday, two-thirds of Americans give Trump low marks for his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Only 78% of Republicans approve of the president's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Trump on Monday claimed that increases in testing were behind the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country, despite evidence that some states are struggling with testing shortages and delays.

