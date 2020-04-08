Ex-NIGHTWISH Singer ANETTE OLZON Reveals Loss Of Her Father To COVID-19

According to a post on the official Facebook fan page of NIGHTWISH bassist/vocalist Marco "Marko" Hietala, former NIGHTWISH singer Anette Olzon revealed on her Instagram that her father recently died of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This information was corroborated by a post on The Anette Olzon Gallery Facebook page. No further details are currently available.
A number of fans have expressed their condolences to Anette, including Olzon fan Instagram account anetteolzonloverss, which wrote: "Our condolences and prayer to Anette Olzon and her family! We regret the physical loss of your Father. Forces and love for you Sweet Netty!"
Last month, Olzon took to her social media to stress the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of COVID-19. She wrote: "It's time for prayers, for really taking the seriousness of corona and understand that we are facing the hardest times since I was born. It's not the time to go to work being ill as many normally do, or send your ill children to school being ill either. Travels and going out to events have to be done when this has passed and we don't know when. Think of the elderly, the ones with underlying diseases and also people in my age who may be more at risk to get pneumonia's and organic failure due to the virus. Be safe, be wise and wash your hands."
Olzon originally joined NIGHTWISH in 2007 and recorded two studio albums with the band before being dismissed in 2012 in the middle of the group's North American tour. She was replaced by former AFTER FOREVER singer Floor Jansen.
Since the end of her five-year stint with NIGHTWISH, Olzon released a solo album, 2014's "Shine", and formed THE DARK ELEMENT with former SONATA ARCTICA guitarist Jani Liimatainen. The group's self-titled debut album was released in 2017; a follow-up, "Songs The Night Sings", came out last November.
Olzon and noted progressive metal vocalist Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALINE MOB) released a collaborative album titled "Worlds Apart" on March 6 via Frontiers Music Srl. The project was issued under the moniker ALLEN/OLZON.
