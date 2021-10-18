Ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI: Why I Stopped Dyeing My Hair

During an appearance on the "White Line Fever" podcast, former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi spoke about his decision to embrace his natural gray hair after decades of dyeing it. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A couple of months ago — maybe about six months ago… I don't understand the fans at times. But this fan wrote to me, and he took an old photo of me from [my days with my pre-MÖTLEY CRÜE band] THE SCREAM, and he put it side by side with a photo of me from, like, a year ago, where my beard was a little gray and I had some gray in my hair. And he just wrote me this e-mail, and he wrote: 'Dude, what happened?' It's funny. So I just sat there and I went, 'Okay. I'm gonna take a moment and respond to this guy.' So I wrote back to him. I'm, like, 'Dude, life happened. That first picture is from 30 years ago.'"

He continued: "So I just said, 'You know what?' I told my wife — she's a hairdresser — I just said, 'No more hair dye. No more trying to cover up the fact that…' Because I guess, from a vanity point of view, most musicians, they dye their beards, they dye their eyebrows, they dye all this shit. And I just kind of sat there and I went, 'You know what? I'm 62 years old now. I'm in relatively good shape. I still have my hair. So I'm not gonna dye it anymore.' This is John Corabi at 62, and I'm fully embracing it, because this is what we do as humans — we get older."

Corabi joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was dismissed due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

Corabi recently completed work on his autobiography. Titled "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", it was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles, and is due on April 12, 2022 via Rare Bird Books.

