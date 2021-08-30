Ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI Releases New Single 'Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)'

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman John Corabi, who joined the band in 1992 as the replacement for original singer Vince Neil, has released a new single, "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)". The song is available now on all digital platforms. An accompanying music video can be viewed below.

"Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)" was produced and co-written in Corabi's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, with Marti Frederiksen (AEROSMITH, OZZY OSBOURNE) and is the first of several new singles to be made available.

"Cosi Bella' came about from a writing session I did with Marti for THE DEAD DAISIES' 'Burn It Down' record," states Corabi. "I had the initial verse idea, and a chorus that didn't quite work for the tune. I played it for Marti, and he liked the idea but gave me a better idea for the chorus. We recorded the rough idea on my phone, with both of us just scatting the melody. THE DAISIES heard the idea but felt it didn't quite fit their format, so I put it to bed for a bit. After leaving the band in 2019, I started to revisit old ideas I had and sat down and recorded the track. Being new to Pro Tools, I took the song as far as I could and sent it to Marti to produce. I explained the song was musically inspired to a degree by 'Penny Lane' by THE BEATLES and 'Killer Queen' by QUEEN, so Marti and his son Evan recut the drums and bass, and added some horns, and sprinkled their magical fairy dust on the track to give it that shiny polished sound. I wrote the lyrics, and after singing the song, I felt 'So Beautiful' was kind of an average title, so I looked those words up in a translation app and found it in Italian ('Cosi Bella') and felt it had a nice ring to it. It's not what some people truly expect from me, but I LOVE the way the song turned out, and it's just a happy little upbeat love song with a twist! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

Corabi in 2016 said that he would avoid talking about MÖTLEY CRÜE in the future because he didn't want his comments about Sixx to descend into a feud.

In an interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, Nikki said that writing the "Mötley Crüe" LP with Corabi was a prolonged and difficult experience. He went to call it "a very unfocused record" that was "painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work."

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

