Ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI: 'People Have Lost All Sense Of Reasoning'

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman John Corabi has weighed in on Neil Young's recent demand that his catalog be removed from Spotify in response to "fake information about vaccines" being "spread" on the platform via Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience". Young delivered an ultimatum, adding, "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both." Spotify announced a few days later that it would pull Young's music catalog from its platform.

Corabi, who joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for original singer Vince Neil, was asked for his views on the Neil Young-Joe Rogan saga in a recent interview with Adika Live! He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I kind of understand both sides of the fence. And I think, honestly… I love Neil Young. And I don't necessarily agree with everything that Joe Rogan says, but to each his own, man. And I think that's the thing that nowadays people have lost all sense of reasoning. For example, somebody will get on a plane — and I've seen videos and I've actually been on a couple of flights where somebody was arguing about having to wear a mask. And they're, like, 'I don't wanna wear a mask. You're infringing on my rights.' Which, I understand that part — I do understand that. But at the same time, it's also the plane company's right to insist that you wear a mask. And if you don't wanna wear the mask, then just don't fucking fly.

"I think people are getting a little crazy with their opinions," Corabi continued. "And for some reason, we've gotten to the point where it's, like, 'My opinion is more valuable than anybody else's.' I just don't understand that. Whatever. That's why Baskin-Robbins has 32 flavors; if you don't like vanilla, try the chocolate."

In the days after Neil had his music from Spotify removed, a handful of notable artists have pulled their music from the streaming giant, blaming the platform for spreading false information about coronavirus via Rogan's podcast.

In response, Rogan promised to "do my best, in the future, to balance things out," while Spotify said it would add content advisories to podcast episodes with information about COVID-19. In an almost 10-minute-long Instagram video, Rogan said he would "try harder to get people with differing opinions on" on his show, which averages 11 million listeners per episode.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" became a Spotify exclusive in 2020, when Rogan signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with the streaming giant.

Corabi recently completed work on his autobiography. Titled "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", it was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles, and is due in June via Rare Bird Books.

