Ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI Blasts 'Pam & Tommy' Series: It's 'So Full Of Bulls**t, It's Ridiculous'

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi has blasted "Pam & Tommy", Hulu's limited series about MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee's and "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson's infamous leaked sex tape, saying everyone involved with the project should be ashamed.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James star in the series as Lee and Anderson, while Seth Rogen also appears as the man who stole the tape, and produced with his partner Evan Goldberg. The series, which premiered on February 2, also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Earlier today, Corabi, who joined CRÜE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, and stayed with the band for five years, took to his social media to write: "Ok….just my opinion here on something that's been bugging me. The Tommy And Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of bullshit, it's ridiculous!!!! I can honestly say about 98% of this 'FICITIONAL' take on T&P's life is CRIMINAL.

"I shared 5 years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it's sooooo overblown in this SHIT they call TV entertainment! Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn't act at all they way they portray him, and now I see that THIRD EYE BLIND 'bumps' us from a studio, because they're more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN…!!!

"Apparently, HULU, and all involved in this crock of shit don't care about how Pam may feel to have to relive this. Or how Tommy's new wife may feel. Or how about Tommy's boys seeing this completely overblown story about their parents!!!

"Shame on EVERYONE involved…" Corabi ended his message by including four middle finger emojis.

"Pam & Tommy" executive producer Rob Siegel admitted to Variety that the scene in the series involving MÖTLEY CRÜE and THIRD EYE BLIND never actually happened in real life.

"I felt like [THIRD EYE BLIND] was the perfect band for the scene," he said. "I did a little quick Google search. What label was MÖTLEY CRÜE on? Elektra. Who else was on Elektra? THIRD EYE BLIND. The timing was perfect. In 1996 they're working on their debut album. So the scene is fictional, but I like to think it absolutely could have happened."

THIRD EYE BLIND singer Stephan Jenkins confirmed that he has never even met the members of MÖTLEY CRÜE, telling Variety: "MÖTLEY CRÜE and I've never been in the same studio. I recorded my whole first album in Northern California. So we were across the state from each other at the very least."

Lee and Anderson are not involved with the series, which was written by Siegel and DV DeVincentis and produced by Annapurna.

The series focuses on the duo's salacious relationship in the 1990s, including the leak of the private honeymoon video and the legal battle that ensued.

Anderson and Lee got married on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 22.

The sex tape Lee made with Anderson during their 1998 honeymoon ended up finding its way online after being stolen from their home by an electrician. Pamela later sued the distribution company, but ended up settling, and the tape continued to be available online as a result. The tape reportedly made $77 million in less than 12 months.

Last November, Corabi said that he was "insulted" by the way he was portrayed in MÖTLEY CRÜE's biopic "The Dirt". Corabi discussed the way he was name-checked in "The Dirt" in an interview with The Metal Summit. He said: "The portrayal in the movie, it was pathetic. It really made it look like I was really pissed when [the guys in the band are seen] basically walking into a high school gymnasium to, like, eight people. And I'm sorry — regardless of what the ticket sales were like [while I was in MÖTLEY CRÜE], it was never that bad. So I just kind of took it as a little bit of back-handed compliment — not even a compliment; it was like an insult. I was insulted. And I'm, like, you know, dude? If you're gonna be a fucking asshole about it, whoever's choice it was to put that in there… At the end of the day, I didn't appreciate it."

John, who is played by Anthony Vincent Valbiro in the adaptation of CRÜE's 2001 memoir "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band", went on to say that he would have preferred it if he had been left out of the film altogether. "I think I'm in the movie 20 seconds," he said. "So, take that 20 seconds out and skim over it completely."

Released in March 2019, "The Dirt" currently has a 36% critic score from 74 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the online review aggregation service that allows both critics and the public to rate movies. The same site has an 94% audience score for "The Dirt" from more than 6,000 reviews.

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

