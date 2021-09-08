Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Performs At 'Skaneateles Fire Department Field Days' (Video)

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted performed with the MERE MORTALS at the 2021 Skaneateles Fire Department Field Days on September 5 in Skaneateles, New York. Video footage of his appearance can be seen below.

Last October, Newsted bought a home on Skaneateles Lake in Skaneateles for $6.1 million.

In late 2019, Jason sold his Walnut Creek, California house for $2.3 million.

Newsted and his wife Nicole have been longtime residents of Jupiter, Florida.

Seven years ago, the now-58-year-old Newsted canceled an appearance at Australia's Soundwave festival with his band NEWSTED, citing "private and personal circumstances." The cancelation followed more than a year of intense touring and promotional activity surrounding the release of NEWSTED's "Metal" EP and follow-up album, "Heavy Metal Music", both of which were positively received by the critics and fans alike.

After staying mostly out of the public eye for a couple of years, Newsted rejoined Canadian metal innovators VOIVOD on stage during June 2016 concert at Slim's in San Francisco, California. He has since formed a couple of new acoustic projects, one of which completed a short West Coast tour.

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001 but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

