Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED And His CHOPHOUSE BAND Perform At 'Vernon Thompson & Friends' Event In Florida (Video)

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted and his CHOPHOUSE BAND performed at the fifth annual "Vernon Thompson & Friends: Honoring The Legacy Of Sue Cunningham" on January 26 at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Tequesta, Florida. Video footage of their rendition of the song "Hillbilly Grave", written by Verlon Thompson, Sue Cunningham and Frank Serio, can be seen below.

Named after Jason's four recording studio facilities around the U.S. and featuring a fluid roster of players, THE CHOPHOUSE BAND began in 1992 when Newsted founded The Chophouse Records Studio in San Francisco.

THE CHOPHOUSE BAND is led by Newsted, playing acoustic guitars and performing lead vocal, accompanied by close friends/musicians of all walks and styles, sharing some great American songs from familiar and unfamiliar heroes.

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001, but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

Six years ago, Jason shelved NEWSTED, the heavy metal project he operated between 2012 and 2014, saying that it cost him "an awful lot of money — hundreds of thousands of dollars." He added: "I couldn't continue because the business is such a harsh thing now and so different than what I had known."

