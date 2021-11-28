Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Becomes A 'Baron Of Sealand'

November 28, 2021 0 Comments

Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Becomes A 'Baron Of Sealand'

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson says that he was recently given the title of baron by Sealand — described as the smallest independent state in the world.

Sealand is a WWII defense platform off the coast of Britain, consisting of a large steel deck sitting atop two concrete towers. It was seized and proclaimed a nation by a pirate broadcaster named Roy Bates in 1967. His grandson Liam Bates currently holds the title of Prince Of Sealand.

To fund Sealand's operational costs — including two full-time security personnel who live on the micronation year-round — Sealand's online store sells t-shirts, stamps and royal titles. A lord, lady, baron or baroness peerage costs $44.99. To receive the title of sir or dame, you will need to cough up $129.99.

Ellefson discussed his Sealand lordship in a new interview with Drew Stone of The New York Hardcore Chronicles Live! he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Drew [Fortier, musician, filmmaker and actor], one day we were talking, and I was talking about castles across Europe. And he said, 'Dude, you can go to Sealand' — look it up online — 'you can buy like a square foot of land of Sealand.' So I became a lord, 'cause that's what a landowner is, is a lord. And then I upgraded to becoming a baron. And then I even paid another couple of hundred bucks and became a sir. So now I'm Sir Lord Baron David Ellefson, the royal and noble title of the royal family. So I [paid] a few hundred bucks and became a sir as opposed to Paul McCartney and Elton John; they have to pay — I don't know — a million pounds to the Queen or something to become a sir. So you can refer to me now as award-winning [film] producer Sir David Ellefson."

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH earlier this year after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

David, a Christian who launched the Mega Life Ministries worship group in 2007, studied for a year at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis nearly a decade ago.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).