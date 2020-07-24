Ex-MANOWAR Guitarist KARL LOGAN Faces 25 Years In Prison After Admitting He Downloaded Child Porn

According to the Charlotte Observer, former MANOWAR guitarist Karl Logan faces at least 25 years in prison after admitting in a federal courtroom that he downloaded and kept child pornography.

Logan, 55, was arrested last August in Charlotte, North Carolina and charged with six counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was jailed after pleading guilty to two child-pornography counts.

Logan's alleged offenses took place between June 18, 2018 and August 2, 2018.

The arrest warrants say Karl was in possession of several videos which depicted girls between the ages of four and 12 years old engaged in a variety of sexual acts with unidentified men. Each video is described in graphic detail, including one scene where a girl age 10-12 "chokes and becomes visibly upset."

The case was transferred to federal court, where a grand jury indicted Logan last year on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography, according to court documents.

A few days after Karl's arrest was made public, MANOWAR issued a statement saying that he would no longer perform with the group. He has since been replaced by E.V. Martel, who previously played in a MANOWAR tribute band.

Karl joined MANOWAR in 1994 as the replacement for David Shankle.

Prior to hooking up with MANOWAR, Logan played several bands in northeastern Pennsylvania, including ARC ANGEL and FALLEN ANGEL.

MANOWAR is in the middle of its "The Final Battle" world tour.