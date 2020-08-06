Ex-LYNCH MOB Singer ANDREW FREEMAN Commends GEORGE LYNCH For Retiring Band Name

Andrew Freeman, who has fronted LYNCH MOB for a number of shows over the past couple of decades, has commented George Lynch for retiring the LYNCH MOB band name.

Earlier in the week, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB, apparently due to the racial insensitivity of the band name, saying he will no longer record or perform under that moniker.

George told Audio Ink Radio: "The [band] name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to let it go and wrap it up with a nice neat bow and move on."

Lynch clarified that he will continue to make music and perform, but won't do so under the LYNCH MOB name. "I'm not going to tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name," he said. "I'll probably still play with some of the same people. We'll just call it something else."

On Wednesday (August 5), Freeman tweeted a link to a BLABBERMOUTH.NET article about the end of LYNCH MOB, and he included the following message: "The end of the LYNCH MOB name/brand. I have to give George Lynch props for doing this. I know this is an issue he's battled with for a long time. In my opinion, he's a solo artist and performing as George Lynch with a great back up band is the way to go."

Freeman most recently played select shows with LYNCH MOB following the 2018 departure of original singer Oni Logan. Logan has since returned to the group and appears on "Wicked Sensation Reimagined", a reworking of LYNCH MOB's 1990 debut album, which will arrive on August 28 via Rat Pak Records.

Logan first hooked up with LYNCH MOB in 1990, but exited the group after the release of its first album, only to rejoin the outfit in the late 2000s.

Logan is featured on five of LYNCH MOB's eight albums, including "Wicked Sensation", as well as 2009's "Smoke And Mirrors", 2014's "Sun Red Sun", 2015's "Rebel" and 2017's "The Brotherhood".

