Ex-LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER To Be Interviewed On Australia's AndrewHaug.com

Former LAMB OF GOD drummer Chris Adler will be interviewed live tonight (Thursday, June 18) at 9:30 p.m. PDT / 12:30 a.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. AEST (Friday) by AndrewHaug.com, Australia's first-ever dedicated 24/7 rock and metal online radio station launched by Andrew Haug, the former host of Triple J Australia's "The Racket" radio show (originally "Full Metal Racket"; 2001-2011).

Haug said: "Chris and I have been in touch for many many years. When he contacted me about telling his story and discussing the future, it was an honor. I, like the rest of his fans, look forward to this insight."

The chat will coincide with the release of the self-titled new album from LAMB OF GOD, which officially parted ways with Chris last July. His replacement is Art Cruz, who has previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, and filled in for Adler on several LAMB OF GOD tours in 2018 and 2019.

When Adler's absence from LAMB OF GOD's summer 2018 tour was first announced, he released a statement saying that he had been undergoing physical and occupational therapy for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in late 2017. Chris later said that he was "unwilling to paint by numbers," explaining in an interview: "I had a dream when I was 14 years old, and I've been very fortunate to go around the world several times, and we've played the arenas, we've had the headline slots, we've kind of done everything there is to do, and I just don't really feel the need to continue to do it and miss time from my family."

In addition to LAMB OF GOD, Adler has played drums with a number of metal artists, including MEGADETH, NITRO, BLOTTED SCIENCE and PROTEST THE HERO.

In 2018, Adler launched a management agency, Kintsugi Management.

