Ex-LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART: 'He Defined And Continues To Define The Drummer's Role'

Former LAMB OF GOD drummer Chris Adler has paid tribute to Neil Peart, who died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic RUSH drummer was 67 years old.

Earlier today, Adler released the following message to BLABBERMOUTH.NET: "I was a lil kid. I didn't know up or down regarding music. I rode BMX bikes and tried to score with the hip chick (name deleted).

"My mom, who recently passed (on my birthday at my birth time) built me a half-pipe in the backyard. It was legit. 11' with 18" of vert. She was rad. She also put a chain across it at night so dipshits like me wouldn't skate it and endanger her homeowners insurance. Smart chick.

"Anyways... While I flailed around trying to be the next Tony Hawk, I had some friends come by with some cool tapes to put in my boombox. Same time a kid down the road that did the BMX thing, but not the skating thing got a sweet drum kit from his folks. He was hell bent on learning everything RUSH. Yeah, by that time, I'd heard rumors. 'Dude...like...dude....you gotta check this out.' I didn't care. I still don't.

"I never wanted to play drums. I wanted to play guitar like Dave Mustaine, then go out and skate and most importantly land a rad chick. But something stuck about those tunes.

"I always went back to heavier stuff. Audio-wise, for me, it was kill or be killed. RUSH didn't fit in...but somehow...it was rad.

"What the hell are they talking about? That's weird. Man...wow...this drummer is sick.

"I never met Neil and I'm glad I did not.

"I've often been asked if I consider myself to be on his level. It's the wrong question and any answer is irrelevant.

"Alone he defined and continues to define the drummer's role. His outreach, as described above, is second to none and not definable. In many ways, he challenged me and in many ways showed me how.

"I've never listened to RUSH all that often, but its inescapable in my line of work.

"I'll miss him.

"Thank you, Neil."

LAMB OF GOD officially parted ways with Chris in July. His replacement is Art Cruz, who has previously played with PRONG and WINDS OF PLAGUE, and filled in for Adler on several LAMB OF GOD tours in 2018 and 2019.

When Adler's absence from LAMB OF GOD's summer 2018 tour was first announced, he released a statement saying that he had been undergoing physical and occupational therapy for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

In addition to LAMB OF GOD, Adler has played drums with a number of metal artists, including MEGADETH, NITRO, BLOTTED SCIENCE and PROTEST THE HERO.

In 2018, Adler launched a management agency, Kintsugi Management. Less than a year old, the company currently works with two bands: BETRAYING THE MARTYRS from France and DYSCARNATE from the U.K.