Ex-LAMB OF GOD Drummer CHRIS ADLER Has Been Spending 'Less Time Than Ever' With His Instrument While In Quarantine

During an appearance on the 19th episode of "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience" podcast, former LAMB OF GOD drummer Chris Adler spoke about how he has been spending his coronavirus downtime. He said (see video below): "In my case, it's been less time than ever with my instrument. I volunteer for about five hours a day with a place called Habitat For Humanity [nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home], helping people around here. And really, that's taken away time from three kids I have running around here [at home] and feeding two animals.

"When LAMB OF GOD and I split, that was tough, but it was kind of this… Whatever it is that you're doing, the grass is always greener somewhere else," he continued. "So the whole time, once that band had become its own thing and the ball was rolling down the hill, I always wondered, like, wouldn't be nice to be home and have a barbecue with my friends? And I'm losing touch with all these people. And I miss my wife and my kids, and all that kind of thing.

"It strangely happened at the same time, but when this quarantine happened, everybody was, like, 'I don't know what to do with myself. I'm sitting around the house.' And it's, like, 'This is exactly what I wanted to do.' Now it's been more than a few months, and I'm itching to do something and be out there and travel. I don't think I'll ever get rid of that bug. The grass is green on both sides for me."

Adler also touched upon the status of FIRSTBORNE, his new band also featuring former MEGADETH and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY bassist James LoMenzo.

"There is a lot of interest, all of a sudden, because of [the debut FIRSTBORNE] EP, in us going out and doing something. And for two of us, that's a whole new venture in life. Well, Girish [Pradhan, vocals] has a band in India, and he's done very well with that, and so he travels around India, but I don't think he's ever been out of the country. Myrone [guitar], I don't think has ever been on tour in his life. So it's a change in circumstance, kind of, for all of us. And it's turning into something that we might be able to go out there and have some fun with."

He added: "My downtime is full — very, very full."

FIRSTBORNE's self-titled debut EP marks the acclaimed drummer's first dedicated band release since his departure from MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD.

The FIRSTBORNE self-titled EP includes five songs and two lyric videos. The EP represents several years of dedicated introspection and refined effort to the idea of a heavy and positive message.

The debut EP from FIRSTBORNE is now available at Bandcamp and across all streaming services.

Chris received a Grammy for playing drums on MEGADETH's 2016 record "Dystopia". Chris also toured with MEGADETH in support of the record while juggling and occasionally combining tour dates with LAMB OF GOD.

Chris has collaborated and contributed to records with PROTEST THE HERO, TESTAMENT, THAIKKUDAM BRIDGE, Michael Angelo Batio and Ron Jarzombek.

In 2018, Chris created an artist management firm Kintsugi Management.

