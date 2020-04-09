Ex-KISS Guitarist VINNIE VINCENT Is Selling 'Autographed Merchandise Pack' For $9,500

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent is offering a special "autographed merchandise pack" via his official online store.

Priced at a whopping $9,500, the pack includes several CDs, one DVD, four t-shirts, two patches and three posters.

According to Vincent's web site, the following items are included in the pack, with each item autographed by the guitarist:

01. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION CD

02. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION - "All Systems Go CD

03. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Double CD Set

04. VINNIE VINCENT INVASION DVD - "Rock and Roll Heaven Live"

05. Guitarmageddon Guitars Catalog

06. VVI Patch

07. VVI Patch

08. Advertisement - Vinnie Vincent Pro Tone Pedals

09. Vinnie Vincent T-Shirts (4 Shirts New) Autographed

10. Vinnie Vincent Live Poster (Merry Metal Christmas)

11. "Days Of The Dead" Show Poster

12. Chiller Theater Live Poster

Vincent — who was a member of KISS when the band publicly "unmasked" in 1983 — made several public appearances in 2018 after spending the past two decades out of the public eye.

In 1983, KISS wrote and released "Lick It Up" — their first album without makeup — a recording on which Vincent co-wrote eight of 10 songs, including the title track, which remains a staple of the group's live performances to this day.

Despite the album's success, Vincent was fired by KISS after the "Lick It Up" touring cycle came to an end, allegedly due to a dispute over both the terms of his employment contract with the band and royalties. From there, Vincent founded VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, which recorded two albums.

In 1992, Vincent re-teamed with Simmons and Stanley to write three songs for their acclaimed album "Revenge", including the record's first two singles, "Unholy" and "I Just Wanna". Their relationship quickly soured once again, however. Four years later, Vincent released a solo EP, "Euphoria", which featured vocals by former VVI singer Fleischman and included material from sessions recorded around 1990. Soon after that, Vincent vanished from the public eye and remained off the grid for more than two decades.

Last November, KISS manager Doc McGhee claimed that all former members of the group have been contacted about possibly taking part in the band's last-ever tour.

Prior to the "End Of The Road" launch, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons weren't very enthusiastic about the prospect of an onstage collaboration with Vinnie Vincent. "Now Vinnie, that's one exception, and for so many reasons," Stanley told Guitar World. "I would say that's not someone who I want to celebrate."

Simmons also chimed in, explaining that "it's worth stating that Vinnie has sued the band and lost 14 times. I'm not here to cast any aspersions. He's a talented guy. That's why he was in the band. But would I depend on him to get up onstage and do anything? Never. … Can he come to the shows? Of course! Anybody can. But onstage? Never."

In April 2018, Vincent joined Simmons at the KISS bassist/vocalist's "Vault" event in Nashville, Tennessee. He later said in an interview that he felt that got "a cold reception" and was "treated very indifferently" by Gene at the event.