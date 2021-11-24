Ex-KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK Pays Tribute To ERIC CARR On 30th Anniversary Of Drummer's Death

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick has honored the group's late drummer Eric Carr on the 30th anniversary of his death.

On Tuesday (November 23), Kulick shared an 11-minute video tribute to his former bandmate and he included the following message: "Eric Carr passed away 30 years ago, on November 24th, 1991. Although it sounds like a long period of time his presence has never left me. He was my dear friend and bandmate. My years traveling, working and playing in KISS with him, were unforgettable. Please enjoy my memories of this great man, and know his legend will always live on in the hearts and minds of his fans, family and friends."

Carr replaced Peter Criss in KISS in 1980 and made his recording debut with the band on 1981's "Music From 'The Elder'" album. His final recording with KISS was "God Gave Rock And Roll To You II". His last public appearance before his death was at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1991.

Carr contributed his talent to the bands many gold and platinum albums during his tenure, and can be heard on the band's many hit songs from the 1980s, including "Lick It Up", "Heaven's On Fire", "Crazy Nights", "Tears Are Falling" and "Forever", to name a few. In addition to his musical contributions, Carr was equally known for his inviting personality and genuine love for the fans. From the time he joined the band to this very day, Carr remains one of the most beloved members of the KISS family.

Carr died on November 24, 1991 of a rare heart cancer. He was 41.

Back in 2011, on the 20th anniversary of Eric's passing, KISS frontman Paul Stanley stated about Carr: "At a time when KISS was in the midst of upheaval and turmoil, Eric brought calm and an optimism that refocused our priorities so we could move forward. I can't overstate his contribution to our rebirth. His dedication to his music was only matched by his dedication to his fans. He was a kind soul who couldn't say an unkind word about anyone and I think of him all the time."

Added KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons: "I never knew anyone more humble in my life. Eric Carr was a kind soul who never said anything bad about anybody. He was also a double threat on drums, and vocals. I miss him."

As previously reported, an official Eric Carr documentary, backed by the late KISS drummer's family, is in the works.

In 2000, MVD Visual released an Eric Carr documentary called "Inside The Tale Of The Fox: The Eric Carr Story". The 120-minute documentary, directed by Jack Edward Sawyers, included extra footage, outtakes, pictures and interviews, as well as previously unreleased music written and performed by Eric from his pre-KISS and KISS days, plus interviews with Bill Aucoin, Bruce Kulick, Carrie Stevens, members of SLAUGHTER, Fred Coury, and more.

Carr was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame on September 12 via a free livestream event hosted by Cathy Rankin.

