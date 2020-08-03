Ex-KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It Won't Last Forever'

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick spoke to Max1on1 about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said (see video below): "I think once we're kind of past this, and I'm not a scientist to explain it — I don't know if the scientists completely know when it ends… But people love entertainment. I mean, I feel really bad that I can't hug a neighbor; it's really tragic. But overall, music still always means something, and then when we get to the other side of this, I think people are really gonna embrace everything that it was before, certainly. Maybe people will be more hygienic. And it won't last forever. But it has been a very, very big strain on the whole world and everybody — individually and collectively. It's really been a crazy time — absolutely."

Concerts around the world have been canceled and postponed in efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, with no clear date as to when they might resume.

Entertainers, crew and other workers in the industry have lost billions of dollars as a result of COVID-19-related cancelations, representing only a small fraction of the financial devastation that will be experienced by workers in the sector as cancelations continue to roll in.

In 1984, Bruce joined KISS, where he remained as their lead guitarist for more than a decade, accompanying the band on the "Animalize" tour and continuing with the band until the 1996 reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology – Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning KISS's historic 45-year career.

Kulick joined GRAND FUNK RAILROAD in 2000 and continues to perform with the group to this day.

