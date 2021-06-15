Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Singer TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Says He Got COVID-19 Despite Wearing Mask 'Non-Stop'

Former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens says that he was infected with COVID-19 despite the fact that he wore his mask "non-stop."

The 53-year-vocalist, who lives in Akron, Ohio, revealed his coronavirus diagnosis while responding to a tweet from L.A. GUNS guitarist Tracii Guns. After Guns noted that Denmark — where he lives part time with his wife and their young son — has started to phase out the requirement to wear face masks in all public areas before lifting it entirely by September 1, Owens chimed in: "Very cool, I wore my mask non stop & still got Covid & colds. BUT I loved wearing it just so I didn't have to talk to people. I even wore it on the treadmill. But since I stopped wearing it I feel a lot better and not as tired BUT again I didn't mind wearing them at all".

Owens, who frequently "likes" tweets that amplify Republican talking points and that are derogatory to Democrats, did not say exactly when he came down with COVID-19.

In the past, Tim had made it clear that he believed in wearing masks in public spaces to protect others from possible infection. He had also vowed to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as he was able to.

29 percent of Republicans have said they won't get vaccinated, while only 5 percent of Democrats feel the same way.

A CBS News-YouGov poll found that 52 percent of Republicans are either fully or partially vaccinated, while 77 percent of Democrats said they were either fully or partially vaccinated.

According to a recent study released by personal finance website WalletHub, Ohio's economy was the state hit fourth most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 5.4 million Ohioans — or about 46.75% of the population — have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Owens is currently in a new band called KK'S PRIEST with ex-JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST's debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", will be released on August 20 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

