Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Struggled 'Long And Hard' With Name Of His New Band

June 11, 2021 0 Comments

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Struggled 'Long And Hard' With Name Of His New Band

In a brand new interview with The Metal Voice, founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing elaborated on his decision to call his new band KK'S PRIEST, an obvious nod to his former group. His is joined in KK'S PRIEST by former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

"I struggled with the name hard and long, long and hard, but I just didn't wanna call myself something that was totally detached from my history and my legacy," Downing explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I want this band to be a little bit in the past, 'cause Ripper is there; Les [Binks, former JUDAS PRIEST drummer] was gonna be [part of the band as well]. And Les is gonna special guest with us [at some of the upcoming shows], which is great.

"This is about being in the twilight for me," the 69-year-old guitarist continued. "There's an awful lot of decades behind me — there's a lot more behind me than there is in front of me [laughs] — but this is all about rejoicing, a celebration. And it is an anniversary, and there's no time for stupidness now. We're gonna go out and have fun, and if somebody wants to jump on stage with us and play and guest with us, then that's gonna be fantastic as well."

Apparently referencing the current lineup of JUDAS PRIEST, including his replacement, Richie Faulkner, K.K. said: "These guys are out there — some I've never met — and they're playing my songs as a PRIEST. So why can't I be a PRIEST?

"I was there [from the beginning]," he continued. "I just didn't want to leave the PRIEST behind. I can't just call myself WILD CRAZY BOYS, something that doesn't have an association with me and my life.

"I've gotta be honest, I know that JUDAS PRIEST has gained a lot of new and younger fans, and I wish them all the best, but I'm looking at the band, and it isn't the band that I looked at for 40 years. It's not the same band to me.

"Obviously, when [singer] Rob [Halford] left [PRIEST] for all of those years — 14 years — and took [drummer] Scott [Travis] with him, it was a bad time for us," K.K. added.

"There's Rob and Ian [Hill, bass in the current touring incarnation of PRIEST], or there's me and Ripper [in KK'S PRIEST]. But that is what it is."

KK'S PRIEST will play select shows to mark the 50th anniversary of PRIEST and Downing's career as a founding member. KK'S PRIEST's setlist will consist of PRIEST classics and new songs.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

In 2018, Downing revealed that he sent two resignation letters to his bandmates when he decided to quit JUDAS PRIEST. The first was described as "a graceful exit note, implying a smooth retirement from music," while the second was "angrier, laying out all of his frustrations with specific parties."

Downing later said that he believed the second letter was "a key reason" he wasn't invited to rejoin PRIEST after Glenn Tipton's decision to retire from touring.

Downing's autobiography, "Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest", was released in September 2018 via Da Capo Press.



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).