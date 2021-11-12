Ex-JOURNEY Singer STEVE PERRY Shares Visualizer For 'The Christmas Song' From His Holiday Album 'The Season'

Iconic singer-songwriter Steve Perry has shared a visualizer for "The Christmas Song", from his holiday album "The Season", which came out November 5 via Fantasy Records. The track is the latest single to be unveiled from the inspired and joyous new record, and marks the first-ever Christmas album from the beloved rock legend.

"The Season" features exuberant, new interpretations of holiday classics that hold significant meaning for Perry, along with millions across the globe. All eight tracks on the record come straight from the heart, transporting listeners to a familiar place of comfort and familiarity associated with loved ones and meaningful traditions shared during the holidays.

For Steve, the most vivid memories of holidays remind him of his grandmother's home. The sentiment is evident throughout the record, including the first track released ahead of the album, "I'll Be Home For Christmas". He explains: "When I was recording vocals for 'I'll be Home For Christmas' as I was singing 'Please have snow and mistletoe and presents under the tree.' I was emotionally thrown into standing in my grandmothers' house staring through the door that I always hung mistletoe on. And then I saw her beautiful Christmas tree in front of her living room window. I had to stop singing because it felt like I was really there ... I was a bit stunned… back home for Christmas is where everyone wants to be."

One of the most recognizable voices in rock and roll history, Perry has captivated generations with the sheer power of his range and extraordinary tone. One of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, he fronted JOURNEY during the band's most massively successful era, and gained entry into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Perry returned to music in 2018 with the release of his Fantasy album "Traces", which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard album charts and No. 6 overall — a personal best for his solo work.

"The Season" track listing:

01. The Christmas Song

02. I'll Be Home For Christmas

03. Auld Lang Syne

04. Winter Wonderland

05. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

06. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

07. Silver Bells

08. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Perry credited his late girlfriend, psychologist Kellie Nash, who died more than eight years ago, with helping him want to sing again; she'd made him promise he wouldn't go back into isolation when she passed.

Perry dated Nash for nearly two years before she died in December 2012 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. He mourned for two years, and then began recording again.

Perry reunited with JOURNEY for the first time in years as they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2017. The iconic singer appeared onstage with his former bandmates as they each gave speeches, but did not perform with the group later in the event.

Photo credit: Myriam Santos

