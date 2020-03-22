Ex-IRON MAIDEN Singer BLAZE BAYLEY: 'The Key Thing To Survival Is A Positive Mental Attitude'

British heavy metal vocalist Blaze Bayley, who fronted IRON MAIDEN more than 20 years ago, has shared his tips for maintaining positive mental health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Blaze posted a video message on his social media in which he said in part: "As you know, there's an evil virus threatening mankind, and we all have to be aware of it.

"The thing that I wanted to say to everybody is that it's okay that we feel miserable and we feel stressed and all of that. But the key thing to survival is a positive mental attitude and never giving up. If we're all in this together, then let's try and get through it together.

"On a serious note, when you're stressed, that suppresses your immune system," he continued. "So humans have evolved naturally to be happy creatures most of the time; perhaps some of us don't feel that way. And when you're happy, your immunity works great. So, listening to your favorite songs, watching comedy, films and things that you like to do, what makes you feel good, what distracts you from the stress that we're all under, that's a really healthy good. So it's not a crime to happy. And it's one way, having those brief moments of happiness and trying to put aside all of that stress and tragedy that we're going through is one way to keep ourselves going and fight this horrible virus."

Bayley will release a new studio album in March 2021. Blaze and guitarist Chris Appleton have already putting together new material and early reports from the singer are that the results so far are "very exciting."

In April, Blaze will release "Live In Czech", a live album and DVD recorded last fall at the Melodka venue in Brno, Czech Republic. The theme of the tour followed on from Blaze's "Infinite Entanglement" trilogy of albums and the setlist particularly featured some of the more epic songs from the trilogy which hadn't previously been included in concert setlists. The set also contained a selection of songs from his albums with IRON MAIDEN during the 1990s.

In September, Blaze plans to reissue his 2002 album "Tenth Dimension" with new packaging and upgraded artwork. There will also be a vinyl version for the first time. To go with that reissue, Blaze will embark on a European tour in September-November, featuring a "Tenth Dimension" setlist.

Bayley fronted IRON MAIDEN from 1994 until 1999. The two MAIDEN albums he appeared on, "The X Factor" and "Virtual XI", sold considerably less than the band's prior releases and were their lowest-charting titles in the group's home country since 1981's "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN in 1999, Bayley has released a number of albums, including three under the moniker BLAZE and six under his own name. He also appeared on 2012's "Wolfsbane Saves The World", the first album of new material by WOLFSBANE since the group's self-titled 1994 effort.

