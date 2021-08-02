Ex-ICED EARTH Singer STU BLOCK Officially Rejoins INTO ETERNITY: 'We Have Lots Of Exciting Things Coming'

Vocalist Stu Block has announced his permanent return to his pre-ICED EARTH band INTO ETERNITY.
Block, who left INTO ETERNITY in 2011 and was replaced by Amanda Kiernan, broke the news of his official reunion with his former bandmates two days after he performed live with them at the Loud As Hell festival in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada (see video below).
Earlier today (Monday, August 2), Stu took to his social media to share the following message: "What an amazing time with @into_eternity_official at the @loudashellfestival !! I had such a killer time with my brothers Matt, Tim, Troy and Bryan and sister from another mister Amanda!!
"Soooooo I'm sure you are all speculating if I will be coming back to INTO ETERNITY permanently and the answer is............YES!!! I will be coming back sharing lead vocal duties with the amazing Amanda Kiernan!
"The insane talent that is in this band needs to be showcased to the world again through new recordings and some touring.
"We will be working hard on new music and refining the live show to perfection for you to enjoy. We have LOTS of exciting things coming within the next few months! We can't wait!!!"
Before joining INTO ETERNITY in 2005, Block began his musical career singing for various bands in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. After two albums with INTO ETERNITY, Block joined ICED EARTH in 2011, with whom he recorded three LPs: "Dystopia" (2011), "Plagues Of Babylon" (2014) and "Incorruptible" (2017).
Block and ICED EARTH bassist Luke Appleton quit the band in the wake of leader Jon Schaffer's involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot, with guitarist Jake Dreyer also believed to have departed.
View this post on Instagram
Pulbic service announcement from the kats and kittens at Into Eternity...
Loud as Hell Festival #slimbztv #LAH9 #talesfromthepit #jonashermedia
Posted by SlimBzTV on Sunday, August 1, 2021
Just a smidgen more please sir?!
Into Eternity Loud as Hell Festival #slimbztv #talesfromthepit #thescatteringofashes #ashermedia #untimelydemise #tourtales #BIGSPOON #lilspoon
Posted by SlimBzTV on Sunday, August 1, 2021
