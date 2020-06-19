Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist GILBY CLARKE Doesn't Rule Out Autobiography

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie" podcast, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke was asked if he had any plans to write an autobiography. He responded (see video below): "Do I have any plans? No. But it has been brought up. I've had people approach me, I've had publishing companies approach me. I'm not there yet.

"It's strange, because Matt's [Sorum, ex-GUNS N' ROSES drummer] got a book coming out soon, and I kind of felt like the GN'R thing has been covered well. And I know that there's more to my life than just GN'R.

"I don't know," he continued. "At some point, it might be fun. We have some great stories about pre all of that and after, and we worked with a lot of different people. They're good stories, I think, for musicians to hear these things of how some of us came up. I didn't learn to play guitar in school or [through] a teacher — I was just playing in clubs and stuff.

"So, maybe at some point. It's definitely something in the back of my mind."

On June 29, Clarke will release "The Gospel Truth", the second single lifted from his forthcoming album of the same title.

This past April, Clarke released the official music video for his previous single, "Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder". The Christopher C. Pearson-directed clip was shot in Palmdale, California and downtown Los Angeles, while the band performance footage was filmed in Hollywood club Oh My Ribs!

Gilby's live band members bass player EJ Curse (SILENT RAGE, WHITE LION) and drummer Jimmy D'Anda (BULLETBOYS, GEORGE LYNCH) both appear in the video, along with some great cameos by Slim Jim Phantom (STRAY CATS), Taime Downe (FASTER PUSSYCAT), Jimmy Herald (HILLBILLY HERALD) and Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis (GUNS N' ROSES, CAROLE KING, CHUCK BERRY, BO DIDDLEY, ALICE COOPER).

"The Gospel Truth" will be released later this year via Golden Robot Records. The disc was produced and written by Gilby at his Los Angeles recording studio, Redrum Recording, where he's also helmed records for such artists as L.A. GUNS, THE BRONX, BEAT ANGELS, BULLETS AND OCTANE and many more. The album was mixed by Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Maor Appelbaum. Joining Gilby on the LP are Muddy Stardust on bass, Kenny Aronoff (JOHN MELLENCAMP, JOHN FOGERTY, CHICKENFOOT) on drums, along with Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG) and Chad Stewart (FASTER PUSSYCAT, L.A. GUNS) on backing vocals.

Clarke replaced founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin in the GUNS lineup in 1991, during the "Use Your Illusion" tour, and stayed with the band for three years. After exiting GUNS N' ROSES, Clarke continued as a producer and solo artist, while also playing in SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, ROCK STAR SUPERNOVA, HEART and other acts.

Clarke released his solo debut, "Pawnshop Guitars", in 1994.

Photo credit: Neil Zlozower

