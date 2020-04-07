Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Thanks Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

DJ Ashba has praised doctors, healthcare and supermarket workers on the front lines of the coronavirus response.

Late last, the former GUNS N' ROSES and current SIXX:A.M. guitarist shared a photo of him performing with GN'R at what appears to be an arena full of people, and he included the following message: "I can not express my gratitude to all the brave nurses, doctors, first responders, medical staff, truck drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else out there who are putting their lives in danger day after day to save others. You all are the real hero's.

"We take so much in life for granted, until it's all taken away. I look at this picture and remember it like it was yesterday when we all gathered in large groups to enjoy the sounds of music.

"We will get thru this, and one day soon, we will all gather again.

"My heart goes out to all the families that have lost loved ones. Bless you all thru this incredibly difficult time.

"For the health and safety for you, your loved ones and everyone else, please stay home. Be safe and God Bless you all. G~nite!"

Last month, Ashba signed an exclusive deal with Edgeout Records/Universal Music Group/UMe for his ASHBA project, which will see him "featuring different singers from different genres on every song."

Although Ashba initially started work on the project as a collaboration with with his SIXX:A.M. bandmate James Michael — under the band name PYROMANTIC — it has since evolved into an Ashba solo venture, with Michael announcing in 2018 that he was stepping away from the group.

Ashba commented: "Over the past couple of years, I have found myself going through a musical transformation — almost an evolution, you could say. I allowed my creativity to flow freely without trying to restrain it to conform to a particular genre. I found the whole journey very liberating and also very exciting. It allowed me to experiment with new sounds and compositions that cross the boundaries of multiple music genres, to create something so unique and exciting that I cannot wait to share it with the world."

Regarding his upcoming solo disc, DJ told Fox5's "More": "I spent three years in the studio creating this new sound and I took Latin, pop, rock and EDM and I just threw it in a blender as a producer. I've done the rock thing, I've done that my whole life, but I wanted to create a new sound — something fresh, something anybody could latch on to. If you like Latin, there's enough of that; if you like rock, there's enough of it in there. So it's a really cool, unique sound. I'm pretty proud of it."

According to DJ, he will promote the LP by embarking on a tour on which he will be joined only by a VJ.

As the founder and CEO of Ashba Enterprises, Ashba draws upon his executive and entrepreneurial skills to run his many companies. He utilizes his longtime experience and expertise from years of developing his own brand in entertainment, multimedia, touring, and merchandise. Through Ashba Media, a design and creative agency, he advises clients, including Cirque Du Soleil, hotel, hospitality, and entertainment industries, to create state-of-the-art custom props, themed environments for events and exhibits around the world.

Ashba considers Las Vegas his home and has been a resident for almost 10 years. His business and operations are all headquartered in Las Vegas.

Photo credit: Michael Pool

