Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Thanks Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

DJ Ashba has praised doctors, healthcare and supermarket workers on the front lines of the coronavirus response.
Late last, the former GUNS N' ROSES and current SIXX:A.M. guitarist shared a photo of him performing with GN'R at what appears to be an arena full of people, and he included the following message: "I can not express my gratitude to all the brave nurses, doctors, first responders, medical staff, truck drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else out there who are putting their lives in danger day after day to save others. You all are the real hero's.
"We take so much in life for granted, until it's all taken away. I look at this picture and remember it like it was yesterday when we all gathered in large groups to enjoy the sounds of music.
"We will get thru this, and one day soon, we will all gather again.
"My heart goes out to all the families that have lost loved ones. Bless you all thru this incredibly difficult time.
"For the health and safety for you, your loved ones and everyone else, please stay home. Be safe and God Bless you all. G~nite!"
Last month, Ashba signed an exclusive deal with Edgeout Records/Universal Music Group/UMe for his ASHBA project, which will see him "featuring different singers from different genres on every song."
Although Ashba initially started work on the project as a collaboration with with his SIXX:A.M. bandmate James Michael — under the band name PYROMANTIC — it has since evolved into an Ashba solo venture, with Michael announcing in 2018 that he was stepping away from the group.
Ashba commented: "Over the past couple of years, I have found myself going through a musical transformation — almost an evolution, you could say. I allowed my creativity to flow freely without trying to restrain it to conform to a particular genre. I found the whole journey very liberating and also very exciting. It allowed me to experiment with new sounds and compositions that cross the boundaries of multiple music genres, to create something so unique and exciting that I cannot wait to share it with the world."
Regarding his upcoming solo disc, DJ told Fox5's "More": "I spent three years in the studio creating this new sound and I took Latin, pop, rock and EDM and I just threw it in a blender as a producer. I've done the rock thing, I've done that my whole life, but I wanted to create a new sound — something fresh, something anybody could latch on to. If you like Latin, there's enough of that; if you like rock, there's enough of it in there. So it's a really cool, unique sound. I'm pretty proud of it."
According to DJ, he will promote the LP by embarking on a tour on which he will be joined only by a VJ.
As the founder and CEO of Ashba Enterprises, Ashba draws upon his executive and entrepreneurial skills to run his many companies. He utilizes his longtime experience and expertise from years of developing his own brand in entertainment, multimedia, touring, and merchandise. Through Ashba Media, a design and creative agency, he advises clients, including Cirque Du Soleil, hotel, hospitality, and entertainment industries, to create state-of-the-art custom props, themed environments for events and exhibits around the world.
Ashba considers Las Vegas his home and has been a resident for almost 10 years. His business and operations are all headquartered in Las Vegas.
Photo credit: Michael Pool
View this post on Instagram
I can not express my gratitude to all the brave nurses, doctors, first responders, medical staff, truck drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else out there who are putting their lives in danger day after day to save others. You all are the real hero’s. We take so much in life for granted, until it’s all taken away. I look at this picture and remember it like it was yesterday when we all gathered in large groups to enjoy the sounds of music. We will get thru this, and one day soon, we will all gather again. My heart goes out to all the families that have lost loved ones. Bless you all thru this incredibly difficult time. For the health and safety for you, your loved ones and everyone else, please stay home. Be safe and God Bless you all. G~nite! ??
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).