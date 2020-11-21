Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Releases Music Video For 'A Christmas Storm'

Former GUNS N' ROSES and current SIXX:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba creatively combines multiple genres with EDM into one unique, explosive sound as he continues his adventurous journey into an exciting genre. Now, ASHBA brings holiday cheer to the dance floor with his new single "A Christmas Storm", the official music video for which can be seen below. An instrumental mashup of holiday classics such as "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen", "Carol Of The Bells", "Joy To The World" and "Hark The Herald Angels Sing", the song is mixed and mastered by three-time Grammy nominee Luca Pretolesi of Studio DMI (Steve Aoki, Diplo, Lil Jon).

Ashba told the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the musicial approach of his new effort: "I would go to a lot of EDM concerts, and their shows are so over the top and, you know, all these young kids just losing their minds, right? And the one thing that I've noticed is … it lacks guitar, you know, and I saw an opportunity, like five years ago, going, 'If I could take what I do and somehow inject it into this world.' A lot of kids are not being exposed to a lot of guitar in that world."

Previously released singles "Hypnotic" and "Let's Dance" will appear on ASHBA's first full-length effort. According to DJ, he will promote the LP by embarking on a tour on which he will be joined only by a VJ.

"The one thing I've noticed is the lack of performance. Now, that excludes a lot of the good ones, like Aoki — there's nobody like him, and Diplo, and Calvin Harris's brilliance is amazing," Ashba told Las Vegas Review-Journal. "But I'm but I'm talking about performances as far people bringing an instrument onstage."

Although Ashba initially started work on the project as a collaboration with Michael — under the band name PYROMANTIC — it has since evolved into an Ashba solo venture, with Michael announcing in 2018 that he was stepping away from the group.

Photo credit: Michael Pool

