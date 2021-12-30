Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist BUMBLEFOOT: What I Loved About KURT COBAIN

December 30, 2021 0 Comments

Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist BUMBLEFOOT: What I Loved About KURT COBAIN

In a recent interview with "I Ask No One With Kevin Re LoVullo", former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal spoke about how he was influenced by the playing and songwriting style of late NIRVANA icon Kurt Cobain. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "His guitar was the way to dig in and dirty it up and just deliver it. And his voice. But what I loved about Cobain was really the writing — the songwriting. I'm assuming it was intuitive. But he did the same kind of shit that [famed composer Johann Sebastian] Bach would do, as far as mathematically correct and accurate and phrasing things to land on the changing foundation beneath it so that it is always in perfect harmony. Whether it was studied or he just knew, he just heard it, but he did that — absolutely. I could spend the next hour just breaking it down and all the music theory [behind it]… If you were gonna take the math behind the music of why things work, his stuff all added up."

Cobain died in 1994 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after he took a massive dose of heroin — which could have proven fatal on its own.

Kurt began using heroin to ease chronic stomach pain he had suffered from his entire life.

NIRVANA was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 10, 2014 — just five days after the 20th anniversary of Cobain's death.

Thal joined GUNS N' ROSES in 2006 and appeared on 2008's "Chinese Democracy", an effort which contained music that had been written before he came into the group. The disc took 13 years to make and was only a modest seller, moving just around half a million copies.

Thal is currently a member of SONS OF APOLLO, which also features drummer Mike Portnoy, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and bassist Billy Sheehan. SONS OF APOLLO released its second studio album, "MMXX" (pronounced: 20/20), in January 2020 via InsideOut Music/Sony.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).