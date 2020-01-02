Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM: 'The Thing That I Am Most Proud Of In The Last Decade Is Finding My Faith In God'

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum says that his "most proud" accomplishment of the last decade is "finding" his faith in God.

The rocker, who has also played with VELVET REVOLVER and THE CULT, reflected on the last 10 years in a January 1 Instagram post. He wrote: "A new Decade is upon us , the last decade was one of growth and commitment , trials and tribulations that life brings , Joy and Happiness , Sorrow and Pain , Love and loss ..but with that comes hope and a stronger more resilient me . In Numerology 2020 signifies making things happen , converting visions into reality. Strive to inspire and be inspired by the ones around you. The thing that I am most proud of in the last decade is finding my faith in God and with that faith there is no fear. Manifest your destiny and God will lead you there. Happy New Year , Matt."

Sorum will release his autobiography, "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories From The Drummer Of Guns N' Roses, The Cult, And Velvet Revolver", on April 7 via Chicago Review Press. A press release hyping the book claimed that it "could almost be described as the autobiographical equivalent of the film 'Blow'."

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.

