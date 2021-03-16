Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM And Wife Expecting First Child

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, choreographer, singer-songwriter, visual artist and fashion designer Ace Harper, have announced that they are expecting their first child this summer.

Matt and Ace have been married since 2013 and are thrilled to welcome this new baby into their lives. "We are beyond elated with God's gift of our baby girl," they said in a statement. "Of all the beautiful adventures we've been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family. We're excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer."

Prior to the new baby being born, ZZ TOP's Billy F Gibbons will release a new album that Matt co-wrote and co-produced. In addition, Matt is set to release his new book, "Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock 'N' Roll Stories", via Rare Bird Books in the fall. "Double Talkin' Jive" goes beyond the clichés of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, telling the very human story of what it takes to make it in music, and the toll stardom exacts from those who achieve success.

Sorum, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Sorum has said in the past that a GUNS reunion tour should have included both him and Adler, with each playing the songs they recorded with the group. Sorum was inducted as a member of the band into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012.

Ace's journey began studying ballet. She then spent years as a professional dancer working with a myriad of music legends — Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, DURAN DURAN and famed director David LaChapelle, to name a few. In the midst of everything, she constantly wrote songs and collected ideas, quietly assembling a sound and vision of her own. After a storied dance career; Ace started creative directing her own stage shows with music, performance art, fashion, and visuals encapsulating her kaleidoscope of creativity. Ace is launching her namesake fashion line, Ace Harper, later this year. She is vehement about empowering all women. She believes in telling real women's stories and plans on using fashion as a means to have women cultivate a deeper connection with themselves and the world around them.

Photo by Michael Segal Photography