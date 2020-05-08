Ex-GREAT WHITE Vocalist TERRY ILOUS Pays Tribute To Former BAD COMPANY Singer BRIAN HOWE

Former GREAT WHITE frontman Terry Ilous has paid tribute to ex-BAD COMPANY singer Brian Howe, who died earlier this week at the age of 66. Howe passed away Wednesday (May 6) at his home in Florida after suffering cardiac arrest.

On Friday (May 8), Ilous took to his Instagram to share a video of him performing an acoustic version of the BAD COMPANY song "If You Needed Somebody" from the 1990 album "Holy Water", and he included the following caption: "A wonderful singer past away, Bryan Howe. Great singer/songwriter. I wanted to pay homage to the artist and show my respect. #bryanhowe @officialbadcompany #badcompany #badcompanyband #classicrock #80srock #rollingstonemagazine #80srockmusic"

Howe fronted BAD COMPANY between 1986 and 1994 and provided vocals on hit albums including 1988's "Dangerous Age" and "Holy Water".

Ilous, also of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after replacing touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door in 2018 and replaced with Mitch Malloy.

Ilous later released a statement in which he claimed he was blindsided by his dismissal from GREAT WHITE, saying that he "proudly invested" all of his energy and focus "into the GREAT WHITE brand."

Ilous relocated to Hollywood, California from Lyon, France in 1986, forming the metal band XYZ along with friend and bassist Pat Fontaine. Ilous quickly became a favorite on Sunset Strip scene in the late '80s before getting signed to Enigma/Capitol. After selling over 1.5 million records worldwide and touring with artists such as FOREIGNER and ALICE COOPER, Ilous continued to release albums well into the 2000s, along with film, songwriting and television work.

