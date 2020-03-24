Ex-GREAT WHITE Singer TERRY ILOUS: 'I Never Thought I Would See The Day When I Have To Wear A Mask In Order To Protect Myself'

Former GREAT WHITE singer Terry Ilous says that he never thought he would see the day when he would have to wear a mask in order to protect himself and others.

While public health authorities have advised us that masks are not necessary and should not be used by the general public for protection against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, some people have argued that there is ample evidence from other outbreaks that wearing masks protects us from germs and interrupts the transmission of disease from sick to healthy people.

Earlier today, Ilous posted a video of him wearing a mask while driving to his local Trader Joe's grocery store, and he included the following message: "On my way to @traderjoes to buy some food! The store has a strict policy on the number of people inside at a time and they hand out and hand sanitizer kudos to them. I never thought I would see the day when I have to wear a mask in order to protect myself and others, very scary times. Stay away from dust don't touch any metal objects or rails, leave your shoes outside, wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds #healthylifestyle #surgicalmask #takingcareofmyself #helpingothers #protectingmyself"

Ilous, also of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after replacing touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was shown the door in 2018 and replaced with Mitch Malloy.

Ilous later released a statement in which he claimed he was blindsided by his dismissal from GREAT WHITE, saying that he "proudly invested" all of his energy and focus "into the GREAT WHITE brand."

GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall told Idaho's 94.9 & 104.5 The Rock radio station about the band's split with Ilous: "We were kind of just growing apart from Terry a little bit. He's still a great guy and a wonderful singer… I don't know — it kind of wasn't working. We were uncomfortable."

Ilous relocated to Hollywood, California from Lyon, France in 1986, forming the metal band XYZ along with friend and bassist Pat Fontaine. Ilous quickly became a favorite on Sunset Strip scene in the late '80s before getting signed to Enigma/Capitol. After selling over 1.5 million records worldwide and touring with artists such as FOREIGNER and ALICE COOPER, Ilous continued to release albums well into the 2000s, along with film, songwriting and television work.

