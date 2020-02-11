Ex-GREAT WHITE Singer JACK RUSSELL Says His 'Once Bitten - Acoustical Bites' Album Will Be Released In March

Former GREAT WHITE and current JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE frontman Jack Russell says that fans of his music should expect no less than three different releases from him in the coming months. "We've got a lot going on," he told "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" (see video below). "We have an album coming out in March. It's 'Once Bitten - Acoustical Bites'. It's [GREAT WHITE's] 'Once Bitten' album recorded entirely unplugged. [It's coming out] March 27th. And then we have 'Great Zeppelin II'," referring to the upcoming follow-up to the GREAT WHITE album "Great Zeppelin: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin". "It's a full concert recorded live with nothing but [covers of] ZEPPELIN [songs]. Robert Plant's comment on it was, 'He sounds more like me than I do.' I had no idea the guy knew who I was. And I was, like, 'Wow!' My heart skipped a bit. So, we've got 'Great Zeppelin II' coming out, which has got stuff like 'Kashmir' on it, 'Houses Of The Holy' — a different set than we did on the first one. So that's exciting. And then we have the new [JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE] album we're working on."

Released in 1998, "Great Zeppelin: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin" was recorded live in December 1996 at the Galaxy theatre of Santa Ana, California and was made available through the French label Axe Killer.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's debut LP, "He Saw It Comin'", was released in January 2017 and featured the singles "Blame It On The Night", "Sign Of The Times" and "Love Don't Live Here".

Russell was fired from GREAT WHITE in December 2011 (after being on hiatus from the group since 2009). He sued his onetime bandmates the following year over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Mark Kendall, Michael Lardie and Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell now performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In addition to Jack, JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE features former GREAT WHITE bassist-turned-guitarist Tony Montana (as a guitar player and keyboardist), Dan McNay (MONTROSE) on bass, Robby Lochner (FIGHT) on guitar and Dicki Fliszar (BRUCE DICKINSON) on drums.

