Ex-GREAT WHITE Frontman TERRY ILOUS Pays Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO With Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Heaven And Hell' (Video)

Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) and his solo band THE VAGABONDS performed a cover version of the BLACK SABBATH classic "Heaven And Hell" during the July 10 global virtual concert produced by Rolling Live Studios. The event benefited the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of ELF, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010. The global fundraising event brought together celebrities and fans all over the world to honor Dio's undeniable impact both on and off the stage.

On Friday (August 20), Terry shared video of his performance, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "On July 10, 2021, I was honored to perform along with my band THE VAGABONDS at the Stand Up and Shout for Ronnie James Dio's Birthday global livestream event recorded live at Rolling Studios. It was a wonderful celebration of the life of whom I consider the greatest Heavy Metal singers of all time—Ronnie James Dio. Wendy Dio and Mary Kusnier were generous enough to let us perform a rendition of this epic song."

Featured musicians:

Terry Ilous - Vocals

Luis Villegas - Guitar

Andres Vadim - Guitar

Sean McNabb - Bass

Fernando Diez - Cajón

The Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday virtual fundraising concert also featured exclusive archival footage from Dio's life and long-spanning career and never-before-seen footage from Dio Cancer Fund events held in Los Angeles since 2011 when the organization began. Through musical performances and storytelling, a wide array of guests celebrated the life of a man who deeply influenced their lives through his artistry and larger-than-life presence.

Throughout his career, Ronnie James Dio was a passionate supporter and contributor to charitable work and numerous animal charities. He was an artist who was not only well respected for his talent, but also admired and loved by his peers and fans worldwide, some of which included renowned celebrities, musicians, and prominent individuals from all walks of life.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, has raised over $2 million in its history. The organization's last in-person event was its 10th-anniversary gala held at the Avalon in Hollywood in February, 2020. Its annual Ride For Ronnie motorcycle ride and concert and Bowl For Ronnie celebrity bowling tournament have been suspended as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund: The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable fund formed in honor of the legendary Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to stomach cancer on May 16, 2010. Cancer is a deadly disease that robs families of loved ones, and the Dio Cancer Fund is dedicated to support cancer prevention research, raise awareness and educate the public with the focus that early detection and prevention saves lives.

Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for cancer, AIDS and leukemia research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

