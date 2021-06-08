Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist JASON HOOK To Auction Guitars, Motorcycles And Memorabilia

Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook is giving back to the crews and roadies that have been a part of his musical career, concert production and guitar industry for decades.

With live music and concerts gone during the pandemic, 100,000+ roadies have been out of work. Musicians are coming together to help their fellow industry mates.

Beginning June 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. PDT, a limited-time, special-edition Jason Hook memorabilia auction will launch, allowing fans and friends worldwide the opportunity to purchase exclusive Jason Hook memorabilia (partial proceeds will benefit Roadie Relief). Some of the items include:

* Jason Hook Custom Harley-Davidson FXSTB Softail Night Train Motorcycle

* Jason Hook Kawasaki KX250F Motocross Motorcycle and Signed Helmet

* Jason Hook "Got Your Six" airbrushed Gibson Explorer used on the FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH "Got Your Six" world tour (includes large, signed photograph)

* Jason Hook Stage-Played custom white and olive Gibson M4-Sherman Electric Guitar

Says Hook: "I was asked to help support www.roadierelief.org with an online auction and I jumped at the opportunity to help our roadie and crew member community get back on their feet. Live music is starting up again, but we can’t forget the last 15 months where these critical members of our music community were unable to work. We need to get together and support our industry."

Last October, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH confirmed that it had officially parted ways with Hook eight months earlier during the band's sold-out European arena tour. He has since been replaced by renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who is featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2".

After his recovery from emergency gallbladder surgery at the end of 2019, Hook had to leave midway from the group's tour of Europe to address further complications.

Jason, who joined FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in 2009, said about his exit from the band: "As for the reason I'm leaving… well, there really isn't just one. I've been in bands my entire life and I feel like I've done all the good that I can here. It's time to pass the baton and move on to new challenges."