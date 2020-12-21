Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER's 'Death Punch'd' Memoir Now Available In Audiobook Form

Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer and co-founder Jeremy Spencer has released the audiobook version of his 2014 memoir "Death Punch'd: Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem".

The audiobook is available via Google Play, Chirp, HiBooks and Scribd.

Watch the trailer below.

Spencer narrates a fascinating and first-hand account of one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the past decade and reveals a personal journey through the wild highs and terrifying lows of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle — it's a wry and rollicking tale of music, addiction, and recovery.

Hailed by The New York Times as one of the most unexpectedly and consistently popular bands on the rock charts, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is one of the heavyweights of the hard rock/metal scene. In this memoir, Spencer takes readers and listeners onstage and behind the scenes, as well as on tour and into the studio, to tell the band's story and his own.

"Death Punch'd" is a detailed and in-depth account of the group's origins and influences, as well as the in-fighting and tensions that, when channeled properly, result in the music fans love. It is also a hard-charging, laugh-out-loud tale of how a mischievous boy rose from small-town Indiana to rock royalty — and how he nearly destroyed it all for a good time.

Told in his unique, self-deprecating voice, filled with his twisted and humorous take on living the sex, drugs 'n' rock 'n' roll dream turned nightmare, and including dozens of photos, "Death Punch'd" offers a lively, no-holds-barred ride and serves as an inspiring cautionary tale that offers lessons for us all.

Spencer chose Findaway Voices to distribute this audiobook because he wanted as many people as possible to hear its message.

"Death Punch'd – Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem" was published in September 2014 by HarperCollins imprint Dey Street, and named a New York Times celebrity best seller.

Jeremy, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, left the band so that he could undergo back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period.

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February.

