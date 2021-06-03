Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER Doesn't Care What You Think About His New Band

Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer spoke to Belgian Jasper about the negative reaction from some fans to his PSYCHOSEXUAL project, in which he handles lead vocals as the Devil Daddy character.

"We're in a day and age now where pretty much everything that comes out by everyone is hated on by at least some group of people," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "That's the new way things work. They get the stimulation from doing that, they get the hate juice, it's exciting for them, so good — we gave them something to work with. There's also people that do want something different and like theatrical stuff and stuff that's tongue-in-cheek; there's an audience for that. There's also bonehead metal guys, there's hard rock people — there's slots for everyone. And we do eclectic music, so somebody will find something they like within this collection of songs, I'm pretty sure. And if they don't, hey, that's fine.

"Artists make music for themselves, first and foremost," he continued. "They're selfish; that's just how it goes. And then they hope people like it, and if they do, great. If they don't, that's great.

"I'm the type of person that I have read comments in the past. I came from one of the most hated bands of the past two decades, in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. So I've heard every possible hate that you can come up with; there's nothing I can be told that's gonna faze me one bit."

Spencer went on to say that he is "empathetic" with the people who post negative comments on social media. "Nobody that's happy or successful would spend their time on a message board dogging somebody else," he reasoned. "Do you think Lars Ulrich [METALLICA] gets on message boards and dogs people? No, he doesn't. He does not give a fuck. So what you think about me is none of my business. I make music for me. If you like it, great. If you don't, great. I don't want to read that you like it, 'cause I don't want it in my head. I don't even care. I wanna just stay focused on my goals and the task at hand, write music that feels right. They're all snapshots in time, they come out real quick, and then you move on to the next thing. So to get wrapped up in what somebody thinks: 'Shit, I really hope that they like it.' I could give a fuck, man. I keep going and do it because it's fun, and once it's not fun anymore, I won't do it because I don't have to.

"I've had a lot of success with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH," he continued. "I'm extremely greateful for that opportunity. It afforded me a great life with a lot of great experiences, touring, headlining arenas all over the world. That's a rarity. That's winning the lottery, once in a lifetime, if you're lucky. I did that.

"[PSYCHOSEXUAL] is [about] surround[ing] yourself with positive people that have the same vision, that wanna have a good time, put on a crazy fun show. There's no rules because we're all in characters and we can take it as far as we want. It's fantasy, it's horror, it's old vampire movies, it's whatever the fuck we want it to be. So I'm just having a good time. There's no stress, there's no pressure, and, like I said, I'll continue to do it as long as it's fun. And once it stops being fun, I'm done — because I don't need to do it."

PSYCHOSEXUAL's second album, "Unholy Hymns For The Children", will be made available in the fall.

In March, Spencer removed all the previously released music and videos from PSYCHOSEXUAL ahead of the arrival of "Devil From Hell", which was the first single and video from "Unholy Hymns For The Children". At the time, Jeremy called the move "a reboot" and said PSYCHOSEXUAL was "starting over."

PSYCHOSEXUAL released its debut album, "Torch The Faith", last July. It was co-produced by Spencer and Shawn McGhee (DROWNING POOL) and released via Spencer's 6eX Records. The debut premiered at No. 150 on the Billboard 200 chart, reaching No. 5 on the Hard Music Albums, No. 12 on Top New Artist Albums and No. 30 on Current Rock Albums.

Prior to the arrival of "Devil From Hell", PSYCHOSEXUAL's last release was the covers EP "Songs To Stalk You By", which came out last November. The EP reunited Spencer with former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook, who contributed solos on the KISS classic "Watchin' You" and QUEENSRŸCHE's "Gonna Get Close To You". The recordings marked the first time the pair had worked together since both parted ways with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH.

Spencer, who sports a Mephistophelian mask as Devil Daddy, is joined in PSYCHOSEXUAL by guitarist Crucifer, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac.

Jeremy, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, left the band so that he could undergo back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period.

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February 2020.

