Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Bassist MATT SNELL Joins KILL DEVIL HILL

In a new interview with Bass Musician Magazine, former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist Matt Snell discussed his involvement in KILL DEVIL HILL, the band that once featured former PANTERA bassist Rex Brown and legendary drummer Vinny Appice.

"We did a record during 2020. And it's done," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "There's a couple of little tweaks left, so we're working on the release plan for that. [Producer] Chris Collier actually did that record. He got a little bit busy doing the [new] KORN record, so we got put back for a couple of weeks, but he's finishing it up right now. So the record is amazing; it sounds actually fantastic. I'm super excited about it."

Regarding how he came to play bass for KILL DEVIL HILL, Matt said: "[KILL DEVIL HILL guitarist] Mark [Zavon] had reached out to me to play bass for him. And I've known [KILL DEVIL HILL singer] Dewey [Bragg] for 20-something years. We used to jam together in public storage back in the day, which is the same place… IN THIS MOMENT practiced there. We practiced there. DEADSETT, which became IN THIS MOMENT, and then FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, we were all this little village we had going on. So it was a no-brainer for me to join that band. It's fun, and playing with Johnny Kelly is a blessing. He's just a fantastic drummer. It's that slower kind of sludgier rock for me, so [there are] huge, fat bass grooves that I get lay down instead of having to play fifty thousand notes a second. It's a really fun vibe for me."

Snell added: "I remember I was listening to an old DOWN record [while I] was driving to work, and I'm, like, 'Man, I'd really like to be in a band like this.' I guess that was something I put off to God, 'cause he gave it to me."

Shortly after he left KILL DEVIL HILL in early 2014, Vinny said that the band's inability to gain significant traction with its music was a major factor in his decision. However, more recently, Vinny has suggested that he exited the group because he "couldn't deal with" the fact that some of his bandmates were consistently tardy for KILL DEVIL HILL activities by an hour and a half or even longer.

Vinny, who had previously played with BLACK SABBATH, DIO and HEAVEN & HELL, left KILL DEVIL HILL in March 2014. He has since been replaced by the aforementioned Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE).

KILL DEVIL HILL released its sophomore album, "Revolution Rise", in October 2013 via Century Media Records.

Back in 2019, Zavon confirmed that KILL DEVIL HILL had recruited Nico D'Arnese to play bass following the departure of Brown.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH parted ways with Snell in December 2010 but didn't announce his exit until April 2011. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory later told Gun Shy Assassin that Matt was fired, adding that the bassist "wasn't a writing member," ensuring that the band's sound wouldn't be affected.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's current bassist, Chris Kael, officially joined the band in June 2011.

