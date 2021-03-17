Ex-EVANESCENCE Drummer ROCKY GRAY's Halloween Horror Anthology '10/31 Part III' Coming Soon

March 17, 2021 0 Comments

Ex-EVANESCENCE Drummer ROCKY GRAY's Halloween Horror Anthology '10/31 Part III' Coming Soon

One of the best horror anthologies to come along in recent years is getting another sequel. Esteemed filmmaker and composer Rocky Gray is back with more blood, gore, and screams in "10/31 Part III", available for pre-order via Indiegogo.

Best known for as the former drummer for Grammy Award-winning band EVANESCENCE, Gray had made a name for himself in the horror movie scene with the first two installments of the "10/31" series. Directors for the newest feature include Michael Ballif, director of "They Live Inside Us"; Jacob Perrett, director of "Spine Chiller"; Brad Twigg, director of "Killer Campout"; and Zane Hershberger, director of "Force To Fear"; with special effects artist Cody Ruch on board providing some "killer" practical effects. Also returning is horror hostess Malvolia: The Queen Of Screams to guide us into our world of monsters and madmen. Music for all of the segments will also be provided by Gray.

Prior to joining EVANESCENCE, Gray was best known as the guitar player for seminal Christian metal bands LIVING SACRIFICE (a band whose members went on to join P.O.D., NORMA JEAN and more) and SOUL EMBRACED. Rocky joined EVANESCENCE shortly after the recording of the band's debut album, "Fallen". The CD featured a reworked version of a SOUL EMBRACED song written by Rocky, "Tourniquet", and sold over 17 million copies worldwide.

Upon his exit from EVANESCENCE in 2007, Gray claimed that he had been served a gag order by singer Amy Lee's management preventing him from discussing the reasons for his departure from the band.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).