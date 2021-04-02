Ex-DIMMU BORGIR/CRADLE OF FILTH Drummer NICK BARKER On Current Death Metal Scene: 'It's Almost Become Soulless'

April 2, 2021 0 Comments

Ex-DIMMU BORGIR/CRADLE OF FILTH Drummer NICK BARKER On Current Death Metal Scene: 'It's Almost Become Soulless'

Legendary extreme metal drummer Nick Barker (LOCK UP, BRUJERIA, DIMMU BORGIR, CRADLE OF FILTH) was asked in a new interview with Ireland's Overdrive for his opinion on the current state of the "extreme music" scene. He responded: "I think it's become slightly oversaturated, especially death metal. There's an element where it's all beginning to sound the same. Thirty years ago, it was all about the 'riffs,' and now, thirty years later, it's all about how fast the BPM is on the track. It's not about the riffs anymore; it's about the typewriter.

"It's a real shame that death metal has gone that way," he continued. "I'm old-school in thinking the best death metal was 'Altars Of Madness' [MORBID ANGEL], 'Slowly We Rot' [OBITUARY]… POSSESSED, DEATH, et cetera. Those bands were all about the riffs rather than just what it had become now. There's very little artistic merit these days. It's almost become soulless. I mean… that's just death metal. It's a generational thing also. People don't want to pay for music anymore; they expect it for free. It's lost some of its credibility, and the artists that are creating this music are not getting the respect they deserve. Also, the attention span of people these days is a lot shorter. To be honest, I don't follow it anymore and am very much out of touch. [Laughs]

"The good bands will always withstand; the others will just be forgotten about," he concluded.

Earlier this year, Barker announced the launch of a new U.K. hardcore band called BORSTAL. The group, which also features Pierre Mendivil (KNUCKLEDUST), and members of DRIPBACK and KING OF PIGS, released its debut EP, titled "At Her Majesty's Pleasure", on April 1 via 4Family Records. The EP was recorded, mixed and mastered at Monolith Studios by Charlie "Squid Commander" Wilson in Tottenham (September 2020). The EP also features a cover version of THE LAST RESORT's "King Of The Jungle", featuring a guest appearance by British oi legend Arthur Kitchener, father of Lee Kitchener (BORSTAL guitarist).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).