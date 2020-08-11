Ex-DEATH Members GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DIGIORGIO And BOBBY KOELBLE Perform Quarantine Version Of 'Zero Tolerance'

August 11, 2020 0 Comments

Ex-DEATH Members GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DIGIORGIO And BOBBY KOELBLE Perform Quarantine Version Of 'Zero Tolerance'

Three former members of DEATH — drummer Gene Hoglan, bassist Steve DiGiorgio and guitarist Bobby Koelble — recently teamed up with their DEATH TO ALL bandmate, guitarist/vocalist Max Phelps, to record a quarantine cover version of the DEATH classic "Zero Tolerance" from the 1995 album "Symbolic". Check out video of the performance below.

"Symbolic" stands out as unique in DEATH's catalog — the moment Chuck Schuldiner married his progressive direction with more song-based material, not to mention it is also one of Schuldiner's sonically richest-sounding recordings, courtesy of producer Jim Morris.

The April 2008 remastered reissue of "Symbolic" via Roadrunner Records included the original album tracks plus several previously unreleased, ultra-rare, mostly instrumental demo recordings that were completed in early 1994 with the lineup of Schuldiner, Hoglan and DiGiorgio. The package also came with brand new liner notes written by longtime metal journalist Don Kaye.

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).