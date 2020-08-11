Ex-DEATH Members GENE HOGLAN, STEVE DIGIORGIO And BOBBY KOELBLE Perform Quarantine Version Of 'Zero Tolerance'

Three former members of DEATH — drummer Gene Hoglan, bassist Steve DiGiorgio and guitarist Bobby Koelble — recently teamed up with their DEATH TO ALL bandmate, guitarist/vocalist Max Phelps, to record a quarantine cover version of the DEATH classic "Zero Tolerance" from the 1995 album "Symbolic". Check out video of the performance below.

"Symbolic" stands out as unique in DEATH's catalog — the moment Chuck Schuldiner married his progressive direction with more song-based material, not to mention it is also one of Schuldiner's sonically richest-sounding recordings, courtesy of producer Jim Morris.

The April 2008 remastered reissue of "Symbolic" via Roadrunner Records included the original album tracks plus several previously unreleased, ultra-rare, mostly instrumental demo recordings that were completed in early 1994 with the lineup of Schuldiner, Hoglan and DiGiorgio. The package also came with brand new liner notes written by longtime metal journalist Don Kaye.

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.

